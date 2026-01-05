Outlook Anniversary Issue: The Geography Of Waiting

Nirmal Verma, in one of his essays and in a different context, refers to a story from the Matsya Purana: In the midst of a dark, infinite ocean, Lord Vishnu sleeps. Maharshi Markandeya moves inside Vishnu’s body, a realm of radiant beauty, luminous and heaven-like. Absorbed in this extraordinary bliss, he wanders and comes close to Vishnu’s mouth, which, in sleep, is slightly parted. Suddenly, his foot slips and he falls outside into the endless, pitch-black ocean, where not even one’s own hand can be seen. Terror seizes him. Only moments earlier, the world had seemed beautiful; now it is hideous and threatening, without a single speck of light. He wonders if he is dreaming, only to discover that this is reality. At the furthest edge of darkness’ terror, he feels a cold tremor of despair. Then, at that exact moment, Vishnu lifts him and returns him to his mouth. Markandeya finds himself once more in a realm as beautiful as heaven: bright, comfortable, and filled with light. He cannot tell what is true. Is the inner world the real one, or the outer? Was what he lost reality, or what he has regained? Again and again, he moves in and out, yet his confusion never ends.