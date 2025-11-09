Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh Bats For Continuity Of NDA Rule In Bihar

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh said that maintaining the NDA government in Bihar is crucial to sustaining development, asserting that “Viksit Bihar is an important requisite for Viksit Bharat.”
Highlighting the “power of double-engine government,” he said Bihar and Andhra Pradesh received major allocations in the Union Budget, improving infrastructure and education while stressing Delhi’s role in attracting investments.
Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh, currently in poll-bound Bihar as part of the NDA campaign, on Sunday said that continuity of the government is essential to sustain the state’s development momentum.
Speaking to reporters, the TDP leader said, "Viksit Bihar is an important requisite for Viksit Bharat." The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a constituent of the BJP-led NDA alliance at the Centre.
Alleging that before Nitish Kumar’s tenure there was 'jungle raj' in Bihar, he said the state has become "vibrant with better control over the law and order situation".
Emphasising the “power of double-engine government,” Lokesh said, "Bihar and Andhra Pradesh were allocated the largest chunk of the Union Budget 2025-26, which has led to better infrastructure and the establishment of educational institutes. Delhi’s support is essential for bringing investments to the state."
Calling the Bihar election a "defining moment" in Indian politics, Lokesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have "visions and clean records" in governance.
He termed the RJD’s "one house, one government job" promise as "impractical" and said the Andhra Pradesh government is advancing with the "one house, one entrepreneur" pledge, which he suggested could be implemented in Bihar as well.
The first phase of polling for 121 assembly seats in Bihar took place on November 6, recording a turnout of over 65 per cent.
The second phase, covering 122 constituencies, is scheduled for November 11, with campaigning ending on Sunday.
Counting of votes will be held on November 14.
(with PTI inputs)