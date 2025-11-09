Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh Bats For Continuity Of NDA Rule In Bihar

Lokesh criticised the RJD’s “one house, one government job” pledge as “impractical” and suggested that Andhra Pradesh’s “one house, one entrepreneur” model could be replicated in Bihar.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar election hate speech
Bihar Polls | Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh said that maintaining the NDA government in Bihar is crucial to sustaining development, asserting that “Viksit Bihar is an important requisite for Viksit Bharat.”

  • Highlighting the “power of double-engine government,” he said Bihar and Andhra Pradesh received major allocations in the Union Budget, improving infrastructure and education while stressing Delhi’s role in attracting investments.

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh, currently in poll-bound Bihar as part of the NDA campaign, on Sunday said that continuity of the government is essential to sustain the state’s development momentum.

Speaking to reporters, the TDP leader said, "Viksit Bihar is an important requisite for Viksit Bharat." The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a constituent of the BJP-led NDA alliance at the Centre.

He described Bihar as a “poor state with politically aware citizens,” recalling several turning points in Indian politics that originated there. - PTI; Representative image
Sharad Pawar Says Bihar Voters Seeking Change, NDA Defeat Wouldn’t Surprise Him

BY Outlook News Desk

Alleging that before Nitish Kumar’s tenure there was 'jungle raj' in Bihar, he said the state has become "vibrant with better control over the law and order situation".

Emphasising the “power of double-engine government,” Lokesh said, "Bihar and Andhra Pradesh were allocated the largest chunk of the Union Budget 2025-26, which has led to better infrastructure and the establishment of educational institutes. Delhi’s support is essential for bringing investments to the state."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh - PTI; Representative image
Rajnath Singh Reaffirms NDA’s Goal Of A ‘Corruption-Free India’ At Bihar Election Rally

BY Outlook News Desk

Calling the Bihar election a "defining moment" in Indian politics, Lokesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have "visions and clean records" in governance.

Related Content
Related Content

He termed the RJD’s "one house, one government job" promise as "impractical" and said the Andhra Pradesh government is advancing with the "one house, one entrepreneur" pledge, which he suggested could be implemented in Bihar as well.

The first phase of polling for 121 assembly seats in Bihar took place on November 6, recording a turnout of over 65 per cent.

The second phase, covering 122 constituencies, is scheduled for November 11, with campaigning ending on Sunday.

Counting of votes will be held on November 14.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site