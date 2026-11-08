UAE Coast Guard Rescues 22 Crew Members After Cargo Ship Fire In Gulf Of Oman

The UAE Coast Guard rescued 22 crew members after a fire broke out aboard a cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman.
The rescued people were Arab nationals, according to the UAE National Guard.
The vessel’s crew alerted the Coast Guard unit, which then tracked down the ship and evacuated all 22 people.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Coast Guard rescued 22 crew members from a cargo ship after a fire broke out in the Gulf of Oman. The people rescued were Arab nationals, according to the UAE National Guard.
The response began after the vessel's crew alerted a Coast Guard unit to the blaze. Specialist teams then tracked down the ship and brought all 22 people off it. They were given first aid and then handed over to the relevant authorities, and all were said to be in stable condition.
In a post on X, the National Guard stated: "A National Guard Coast Guard unit rescued 22 people of Arab nationalities after a fire broke out aboard a cargo ship they were on in the Gulf of Oman."
The same statement added that the operation showed "the high level of readiness and field competence of National Guard personnel, as well as their constant commitment to responding swiftly to maritime incidents and emergencies." It added that the Coast Guard's work was meant to safeguard lives and reinforce maritime security and safety in the region.
Rescue Operation Details
The latest operation comes against the backdrop of ongoing UAE maritime security efforts tied to commercial shipping in the area.
The latest rescue follows another incident the UAE authorities mentioned. On October 10, the UAE National Guard's Coast Guard Division rescued 22 Asian nationals after a fire broke out aboard an oil tanker in the Arabian Gulf.
In that episode, the Coast Guard activated its emergency procedures after a distress call from the vessel. It then found the tanker and evacuated all 22 crew members.
The rescued people were given first aid and handed to the relevant authorities, and all were reported to be in stable health.
(With ANI Inputs)