A gunman opened fire in Krakow's Main Market Square, killing six people and injuring 15 others before being arrested by police.
Polish authorities are investigating the suspect's alleged far-right ideology, while three additional bodies were discovered at his residence.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk visited Krakow as authorities announced mourning and continued investigating the attack.
At least six people were killed and 15 others injured after a gunman opened fire on pedestrians from a moving car in Krakow's Main Market Square in southern Poland on Saturday, November 7. The 25-year-old suspect, a Polish national, was shot and wounded by police before being arrested and taken to hospital. The victims included four women and two men, one of whom was a British citizen, according to Polish authorities. Two police officers were among those injured, with one reported to be in serious condition.
The shooting took place at around 3 pm local time in the historic square, a major tourist destination in Poland's second-largest city. Police said the gunman drove into the crowded area and fired at random people from inside his vehicle, striking victims at multiple locations. Witnesses described people running for cover as gunshots rang out. Emergency services and police rushed to the scene, while authorities initially urged people in the area to move to safety.
Krakow police said the suspect wore military-style clothing and used a military-type long firearm. Officers exchanged gunfire with him before shooting and apprehending him. Several other weapons and ammunition were reportedly recovered from his vehicle. Police said the suspect appeared to have acted alone and that there was no continuing threat to the public.
Polish Authorities Investigate Suspect's Far-Right Ideology
Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said preliminary findings indicated that the suspect was influenced by far-right ideology and held radical, ultranationalist views. Authorities have not yet established a definitive motive for the shooting. Police and investigators from Poland's Internal Security Agency were examining the suspect's background and evidence recovered from the scene and his residence.
The investigation took a further turn after Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that three bodies — two women and a man — had been discovered at the suspect's home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, around 150 kilometres from Krakow. Tusk said they were believed to be members of the suspect's family. These deaths are separate from the six fatalities reported in the market square shooting, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding them.
Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz described the attack as an act of terror against the people of Krakow. He also clarified that the suspect had never served in the Polish Armed Forces, despite reports that he was wearing military-style clothing. Police said the attacker had a firearms licence, while investigators continued examining the weapons and ammunition recovered from his vehicle.
Donald Tusk Visits Krakow As Poland Announces Mourning
Prime Minister Tusk travelled to Krakow following the shooting and said the government was working to establish the full circumstances of the attack. President Karol Nawrocki also expressed condolences to the victims' families and those injured. Krakow Mayor Łukasz Gibała announced an official mourning period in the city until Wednesday, while Poland declared two days of national mourning.
The shooting has shocked Poland, where mass shootings are relatively uncommon. Krakow, which attracts millions of visitors annually, is known for its historic Old Town and medieval Main Market Square. Authorities have urged the public not to spread unverified information about the incident as investigators continue their work.