At least six people were killed and 15 others injured after a gunman opened fire on pedestrians from a moving car in Krakow's Main Market Square in southern Poland on Saturday, November 7. The 25-year-old suspect, a Polish national, was shot and wounded by police before being arrested and taken to hospital. The victims included four women and two men, one of whom was a British citizen, according to Polish authorities. Two police officers were among those injured, with one reported to be in serious condition.