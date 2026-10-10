‘Trust Is The Currency Of Diplomacy’: Polish Envoy On India Ties, Defence And Ukraine

A.

Piotr Świtalski: The visit is a continuation of the process that began in 2024, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Poland and the two countries launched a strategic partnership. Political dialogue is a very important dimension of this partnership, and Prime Minister Tusk’s upcoming visit will help maintain the momentum and deepen and expand our relationship.

We are particularly pleased that the visit comes at a time when relations between India and the European Union are also on the rise. We consider the strengthening of India-EU relations and the India-Poland strategic partnership to be mutually reinforcing processes.

Poland is an important member of the European Union. We are the sixth-largest economy in the EU and one of the fastest-growing among medium-sized and larger European economies, with GDP growth expected to be close to 5% this year. Poland has crossed the symbolic threshold of a $1 trillion economy and become the 20th-largest economy in the world.

For the first time, Poland will also participate in the G20 summit in Miami at the invitation of President Donald Trump. The strengthening of India-EU relations and the bilateral strategic partnership between India and Poland are mutually reinforcing processes. The Prime Minister’s visit is aimed at giving a new impetus to this relationship.