‘Trust Is The Currency Of Diplomacy’: Polish Envoy On India Ties, Defence And Ukraine

Poland wants to expand bilateral trade with India to at least $10 billion and deepen cooperation in defence, space, AI and clean energy
Ambassador Piotr Świtalski says India can use its relationship with Russia to encourage an end to the Ukraine war, while stressing the need for trust in sensitive technology partnerships
Warsaw supports India’s aspiration for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council and sees closer India-EU ties as complementary to its strategic partnership with New Delhi
With Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk set to visit India in the third week of October, the India-Poland strategic partnership is poised for a fresh push, particularly in defence, trade, technology and investment. In an interview with Outlook India, Polish Ambassador to India Piotr Świtalski discusses potential areas of defence cooperation, Warsaw’s expectations from the visit, the Russia-Ukraine war and India’s engagement with Moscow, Europe’s push for greater strategic autonomy, and New Delhi’s bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.
He also outlines why Poland sees India as a priority partner and discusses opportunities in AI, space, clean energy and high technology.
Q. Prime Minister Donald Tusk is returning to India after almost 16 years. His first visit was in 2010. What can we expect from this visit, particularly in defence and trade?
Piotr Świtalski: The visit is a continuation of the process that began in 2024, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Poland and the two countries launched a strategic partnership. Political dialogue is a very important dimension of this partnership, and Prime Minister Tusk’s upcoming visit will help maintain the momentum and deepen and expand our relationship.
We are particularly pleased that the visit comes at a time when relations between India and the European Union are also on the rise. We consider the strengthening of India-EU relations and the India-Poland strategic partnership to be mutually reinforcing processes.
Poland is an important member of the European Union. We are the sixth-largest economy in the EU and one of the fastest-growing among medium-sized and larger European economies, with GDP growth expected to be close to 5% this year. Poland has crossed the symbolic threshold of a $1 trillion economy and become the 20th-largest economy in the world.
For the first time, Poland will also participate in the G20 summit in Miami at the invitation of President Donald Trump. The strengthening of India-EU relations and the bilateral strategic partnership between India and Poland are mutually reinforcing processes. The Prime Minister’s visit is aimed at giving a new impetus to this relationship.
Q. Poland is rapidly expanding its military capabilities because of the war in Ukraine. What defence capabilities can India and Poland jointly develop?
Świtalski: The war taking place in Poland’s immediate vicinity has compelled us to strengthen our defence capabilities. Poland is spending almost 5% of its GDP on defence. We are procuring billions of euros’ worth of military equipment, not only from the United States and other Western countries but also with the objective of strengthening our domestic defence production.
I am very proud that Polish companies have reached a very high level of technological development in certain areas of military technology and production. Polish military equipment, particularly our anti-aircraft systems, man-portable air-defence systems (MANPADS) and drones, is now in high demand around the world. The demand is so high that, in some cases, Polish companies cannot meet all the orders.
We believe we can offer these products and technologies to India as well. India is a very attractive partner because it also has a lot to offer in areas such as ammunition technologies and other defence capabilities.
I hope that, after many years of relative standstill and a lack of new developments, we can return to the good old days when our military cooperation was intensive, productive and mutually beneficial.
There are other aspects of defence cooperation worth exploring, and I believe this subject will figure prominently on the agenda of the Prime Minister’s discussions during his visit.
Q. Poland has been one of Ukraine’s strongest supporters, while India continues to maintain a relationship with Russia. How do you view this apparent divergence?
Świtalski: We now understand that Russian aggression against Ukraine has consequences not only for countries in the immediate region, such as Poland, but for the whole world.
We have consistently encouraged India to use its special relationship with Russia to persuade the Russian leadership to stop the war. We are grateful to India for its recent efforts and proposals concerning aspects of a ceasefire and the limitation of hostilities. These efforts are very much appreciated.
We are on the same page with India that this war should end immediately. You do not have to persuade Ukrainians to stop the war. They are ready to do so even tomorrow. The big challenge is how to persuade the Russian leadership to stop the war it started.
Our policy is very clear. We encourage all partners to make the utmost effort to help end hostilities. At the same time, we support Ukraine in withstanding Russian aggression and provide its citizens with the necessary assistance, particularly as Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure, housing and other facilities have increased.
Q. Do you believe that India’s continued purchase of Russian oil weakens the pressure Europe is trying to impose on Moscow?
Świtalski: As I said, we believe India has channels and persuasive power to engage with Russia. India also has an interest in ending this war. We all understand that the war has global consequences, including for India.
We appreciate the messages sent by Indian leaders and diplomats and the concrete efforts India has made. We do not need this war. This is not the time for waging wars, as Prime Minister Modi himself has said publicly.
Q. The Ukraine war has also forced Europe to confront whether it can defend itself without depending heavily on the US. Is Europe moving towards greater strategic autonomy?
Świtalski: Poland is a very credible member of NATO. We believe in NATO and have excellent relations with the United States. Discussions concerning the establishment of a permanent US military base in Poland testify to the privileged nature of our relations with the United States, which we value very highly.
At the same time, we agree with the United States’ assessment that Europe should be doing more in terms of defence. We are doing our part and spending significantly to enhance our capabilities.
We also support European efforts to build strategic autonomy. Poland has recently concluded security agreements with key European partners, including France and the United Kingdom, and has a cooperation agreement with Germany.
We support efforts to build the European Union’s strategic autonomy in harmony with our obligations towards NATO. We see these as complementary processes.
Q. So does Poland want greater European strategic autonomy, or do you believe dependence on the US will continue?
Świtalski: Europe should do more. It should be capable of taking greater responsibility, and we support this. At the same time, this European effort should be harmoniously integrated into the broader framework of our NATO obligations and policies.
We believe this is achievable politically and technically. We see these as complementary processes. NATO must remain capable of providing the necessary deterrence, particularly as provocations near NATO borders have increased, whether in the Baltic Sea region or around the Black Sea.
The only way to persuade Russia not to test the credibility of NATO’s Article 5 guarantees is to show that we are united and enhancing our military capabilities.
Q. India-Poland bilateral trade is around $6 billion, which is considered below potential. What areas can drive trade growth?
Świtalski: Poland is now a $1 trillion economy and India is approaching a $5 trillion economy, but bilateral trade remains far below the potential of our economies. It is currently around $6 billion, if I am not mistaken.
Our target should be a double-digit figure. In the coming years, we should reach at least $10 billion in bilateral trade. The entry into force of the India-EU free trade agreement will inevitably facilitate trade between us.
The good thing is that an increasing number of Polish companies are exploring opportunities not only to sell products in India but also to invest here, seek partners and establish joint ventures.
Q. What about Polish investment in India?
Świtalski: If you ask whether I am satisfied with the current level of Polish investment in India, of course I am not. It is currently around $750 million. Poland ranks around 35th among foreign investors in India.
However, I am receiving signals that several Polish companies are ready to invest significantly in India. I hope the Prime Minister’s visit will provide further impetus, particularly as he will be accompanied by a sizeable delegation of Polish business leaders.
Q. Which sectors are likely to attract the most attention from Polish companies?
Świtalski: There are plenty of opportunities. We have already discussed defence. Space is another area with huge opportunities for both sides. High technology, artificial intelligence, green energy, hydrogen energy, food processing and agriculture are other promising sectors.
Mining is also important. Poland and India have a long tradition of coal mining, and Poland has developed significant expertise in deep mining.
The list of potential areas is quite impressive. We hope to see more Polish investment in India and greater bilateral trade.
Q. Can the strategic partnership signed in 2024 be significantly strengthened during Prime Minister Tusk’s visit?
Świtalski: I hope the visit will provide a new impetus. From our perspective, what matters is the content, not the number of agreements signed.
If we enter new areas such as defence, space, high technology and artificial intelligence, I would say we are entering a completely new stage in the quality of our relationship.
The political side is also important. We have maintained a good rhythm of consultations. This year alone, our foreign ministers have met twice in a bilateral format. There have also been meetings involving the foreign ministers of France, Germany and Poland with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.
At the working level, there has also been new momentum. The Economic Committee met in Delhi in July for the first time in many years, while the Military Cooperation Committee met in Warsaw in September after a long break.
There is a lot of new momentum. If we add the European dimension, the India-EU free trade agreement and an investment protection agreement, these developments can significantly benefit our bilateral relationship.
Q. How does Poland view India’s role in multilateralism and its long-standing demand for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council?
Świtalski: We are on the same page, and I believe this is another argument for strengthening our cooperation.
Our discussions should go beyond the purely bilateral agenda and address possibilities for closer cooperation on reforming global governance. We consider India’s aspiration to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council a legitimate expectation, and we support it.
We hope India will also support the European Union’s aspiration to have a permanent seat on the Security Council.
India has demonstrated in recent years that it can act as a bridge across global divisions. You have excellent relations with Europe, but you are also a voice of the Global South. India can play a unique role in bridging the gaps and divisions that exist in the world.
India can be a leader in discussions on a new model of global governance based on the rule of law and multilateral institutions. This is a philosophy we completely share.
Q. How can India and Poland cooperate in emerging technologies such as semiconductors, AI and clean energy?
Świtalski: There are plenty of opportunities. I have learned that Polish AI companies are already active in India, while Indian companies are working with Polish companies in areas such as medical diagnostics using AI.
There is spontaneous cooperation between Polish and Indian companies. We are also developing significant capabilities in artificial intelligence. Poland is building a major AI facility near Krakow.
But high technology is a sensitive area. Business cooperation ultimately depends on trust. Some Polish companies have concerns about the possibility of technology being transferred to Russia because of India’s close relationship with Moscow.
That is why agreements on the protection of classified information are important. But even such agreements are not enough by themselves. What is necessary is a signal from the highest political level that India and Poland are trusted partners and that neither side will do anything to undermine that trust.
Trust is the currency of diplomacy and international relations. When it comes to high technology, it is particularly important. Polish and Indian companies must be able to rely on that trust.