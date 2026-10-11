Poland Convenes Security Meeting Over Possible Attack On PM Donald Tusk

Polish security services convened a special meeting after receiving information about a possible attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.
Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński and special services coordinator Tomasz Siemoniak ordered action. The nature and origin of the threat remain unclear, Reuters reported.
The alert comes amid heightened security concerns in Poland following recent violence in schools and earlier threats against senior politicians.
Poland's security agencies are investigating a possible attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz after police received information about a potential threat, Reuters reported on Sunday.
Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński and Minister-Coordinator of Special Services Tomasz Siemoniak have directed officials to take action, Interior Ministry spokesperson Karolina Galecka said in a post on X.
A meeting was scheduled for 11 am on Sunday at the Counter-Terrorism Centre of the Internal Security Agency, she said.
The nature of the alleged threat and its origin were not immediately known. A spokesperson for the minister-coordinator of special services declined to comment further.
Polish broadcaster Radio Zet reported that police had received an email containing information about the possible attack.
Poland Steps Up Vigilance Amid Security Concerns
The development comes amid heightened security concerns in Poland, which has experienced political tensions and faces security challenges linked to its proximity to the war in Ukraine.
In August, police detained a 23-year-old man accused of calling for the assassination of senior Polish politicians. Tusk had also said in 2024 that he received threats following an assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.
The latest alert comes as authorities remain on heightened vigilance after a series of violent incidents in schools, including an attack that led to the death of a caretaker on Thursday, Reuters reported.