Donald Tusk will meet Narendra Modi in New Delhi on October 22, with defence, trade and technology cooperation expected to feature prominently.
Poland aims to raise annual bilateral trade with India to $10 billion, with business forums scheduled in New Delhi and Bengaluru.
The leaders are expected to discuss the Ukraine war, West Asia and wider India-EU cooperation as both countries seek to deepen their strategic partnership.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will begin a three-day visit to India on October 21, with defence cooperation, trade, emerging technologies and space research expected to dominate discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit, Tusk’s first to India as Polish prime minister in 16 years, comes as the two countries seek to expand their strategic partnership and strengthen economic engagement. Tusk will hold bilateral talks with Modi in New Delhi on October 22, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.
Tusk will be accompanied by Poland’s Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domański and a large business delegation. The leaders will review bilateral relations, which were elevated to a strategic partnership during Modi’s visit to Poland in August 2024, and exchange views on regional and global developments. The visit will also include business engagements in New Delhi and Bengaluru.
Defence, Trade And Technology Cooperation In Focus
Defence manufacturing and industrial cooperation are expected to feature prominently in the talks, with Poland seeking to expand exports of military equipment to India. Domański recently expressed Warsaw’s interest in strengthening defence partnerships with trusted countries, including India, and said Polish defence companies would accompany Tusk during the visit.
Economic cooperation will be another priority. Poland is seeking to increase annual bilateral trade to $10 billion from approximately $6.5 billion. Two India-Poland Business Forums are scheduled, one in New Delhi on October 22 and another in Bengaluru on October 23, to facilitate discussions between companies and explore investment opportunities.
Space technology and research partnerships are also expected to receive attention. Poland has expressed interest in connecting its Łukasiewicz Research Network with Indian institutions, including the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and Indian Institutes of Technology. Cooperation in artificial intelligence, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing could also figure in discussions.
Ukraine War, India-EU Relations On Agenda
The visit comes against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war, with Poland occupying a strategically important position along NATO’s eastern flank. Modi and Tusk are expected to discuss international security developments, including the conflict in Ukraine and tensions in West Asia.
Tusk’s visit will also provide an opportunity to strengthen India’s engagement with the European Union. Poland, an EU member, has supported expanding economic cooperation with India, while closer trade and investment ties are expected to complement the broader India-EU strategic partnership.
The visit follows Modi’s August 2024 trip to Warsaw, the first by an Indian prime minister in 45 years. During that visit, the two countries adopted a five-year action plan covering cooperation in defence, trade, technology and other sectors. Tusk last visited India as prime minister in 2010 and travelled to New Delhi again in 2017 as president of the European Council.