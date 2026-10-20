Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will begin a three-day visit to India on October 21, with defence cooperation, trade, emerging technologies and space research expected to dominate discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit, Tusk’s first to India as Polish prime minister in 16 years, comes as the two countries seek to expand their strategic partnership and strengthen economic engagement. Tusk will hold bilateral talks with Modi in New Delhi on October 22, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.