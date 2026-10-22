Donald Tusk called Narendra Modi his friend and said India and Poland have no “conflict of interest”.
Modi and Tusk discussed expanding trade and strategic cooperation, with the India-EU FTA expected to broaden economic opportunities.
MEA Secretary Sibi George outlined plans to double bilateral trade by 2030 and expand cooperation in critical minerals, EV batteries, clean technology and higher education.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday said he was “proud” to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi his friend and asserted that India and Poland had no “conflict of interest”. He also expressed appreciation for India’s role in global affairs while addressing a joint press meet with Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.
The remarks came during Tusk’s official visit to India from October 21 to 23, the first by a Polish prime minister since 2010. The visit aims to advance the Strategic Partnership established during Modi’s visit to Poland in 2024 and expand cooperation in trade, defence, technology and other areas of mutual interest, according to ANI.
Bilateral Talks And Agreements
Modi held bilateral talks with Tusk at Hyderabad House to review India-Poland relations and explore avenues for strengthening cooperation across key sectors. The two leaders witnessed the exchange of key memoranda of understanding before the joint press meet.
Welcoming Tusk, Modi recalled his 2024 visit to Poland. “I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to the Prime Minister of Poland in India. During my visit to Poland in 2024, he had extended a heartfelt welcome to me and my delegation. During that visit, we elevated our relations to the level of a Strategic Partnership. Building on this strong foundation, our partnership has gained new momentum over the past two years,” he said.
MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George said both sides were working to finalise agreements covering the protection and exchange of classified information, critical minerals, archival cooperation, and collaboration in culture, science and higher education.
George also highlighted Poland’s importance as a member of the European Union, adding that both sides welcomed the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, the new EU strategic agenda, the security and defence partnership, and the mobility framework. These initiatives, he said, would deepen India-Poland ties.
Trade, Investment And Economic Cooperation
Modi highlighted India’s growing economic strength and the opportunities presented by the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement.
“Our growing economic strength has created new opportunities for the India-Poland partnership. And the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement has made these opportunities even broader,” he said.
Trade, investment and economic cooperation featured prominently in the discussions, according to George. Emerging areas for collaboration include electric vehicle batteries, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing and clean technologies.
Modi invited Polish companies to explore opportunities arising from India’s growth under the Make in India programme. Both leaders also stressed the importance of resilient supply chains, support for small and medium enterprises, innovation and digital transformation.
George said bilateral trade stood at US$6.3 billion, while Indian investment in Poland was estimated at more than US$3 billion. He said both sides aim to double bilateral trade by 2030.
Former Polish Ambassador to India Adam Burakowski had separately said the two countries aim to increase annual bilateral trade from approximately USD 6 billion to USD 10 billion. He highlighted the role of business forums in facilitating partnerships between companies from the two countries and identified defence and space technology as key areas for cooperation, ANI reported.
The Polish prime minister is accompanied by a business delegation representing sectors including defence, agritech, food processing, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, technology, mining, infrastructure, heavy machinery and renewable energy.
Historical Bonds And Wartime Assistance
Modi underlined the historical ties between the two countries, saying their friendship extended beyond diplomatic relations.
“The friendship between India and Poland is not based merely on diplomatic relations, but on the shared heritage of humanity and empathy,” he said.
He recalled the assistance provided to Polish families during the Second World War.
“During the Second World War, the royal families of Jamnagar and Kolhapur had provided shelter to thousands of Polish children and families in India,” Modi said.
The historical links remain part of the broader relationship as India and Poland seek to expand contemporary economic, technological and strategic cooperation.
Tusk Pays Tribute To Gandhi, Jaishankar Discusses Cooperation
Tusk paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi, where he laid a wreath at the memorial dedicated to the Father of the Nation.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also called on Tusk to discuss ways to deepen bilateral cooperation across a range of areas.
In a post on X, Jaishankar said: “Pleased to call on Prime Minister Donald Tusk @donaldtuskof Poland. Appreciated his sharing thoughts on deepening India - Poland cooperation across a wide range of domains.”
Tusk arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday at the invitation of Modi. His visit is focused on strengthening the Strategic Partnership, expanding economic engagement and advancing cooperation across trade, defence, technology, energy and other sectors of mutual interest.