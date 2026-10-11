‘I Think It’s Time For Ukraine To Get A New President’: Donald Trump

Donald Trump urged Ukraine to replace President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Trump demanded Ukraine stop targeting Russian oil refineries immediately.
Meanwhile, Trump announced a major diesel agreement with Russia.
US President Donald Trump accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of repeatedly rejecting opportunities to negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. He has called for him to be replaced in his position.
Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Saturday, Donald Trump urged Ukraine to choose a leader who is ready to make a deal with Moscow.
He also demanded that Ukraine stop bombing Russian oil refineries, claiming those strikes are causing a global diesel shortage and driving up costs for American farmers and ranchers.
Trump said, “I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president.” Speaking on Zelensky, he said, “I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal,” he added,“For some reason he never does.”
According to Axios, a US official said Trump decided to push for the deal because Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had already ignored six US warnings to stop targeting the refineries.
However, Ukraine had offered a trade: Kyiv said it would stop targeting Russian refineries if Russia stopped bombing Ukrainian power plants instead.
Zelensky reportedly made this offer directly to Trump and his envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. A Ukrainian official told Axios that the US envoys threatened to stop sharing intelligence with Kyiv if the strikes on refineries didn't stop.
A US official denied this, saying Witkoff and Kushner simply highlighted the military support Washington provides and asked Ukraine not to take actions that hurt American consumers.
Deal Between US And Russia
Trump announced on social media that Vladimir Putin agreed to send 300,000 tons of diesel right away to help US and global markets, followed by 500,000 tons in November and another million tons later on.
To make the deal happen, the US Treasury is temporarily lifting sanctions on Russian diesel exports until April 7, though other Russian assets in US banks remain frozen.
Trump added on Truth Social that Russia could send an extra three million tons of diesel soon, depending on the condition of its oil refineries, which Ukraine has been targeting with attacks. Shortly after his post, the Treasury officially issued a license allowing Russian diesel into the market.