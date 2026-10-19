The remarks have added to tensions between Washington and Kyiv, with Zelenskyy arguing that easing pressure on Moscow could encourage Russia to continue its war. The dispute comes as the US administration faces questions over its approach to Russian energy exports and the future of its support for Ukraine. Trump has said he intends to continue dealing with both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin as he seeks an end to the conflict, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.