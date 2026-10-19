Donald Trump said he did not want to jeopardise negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war by pushing Moscow away from the bargaining table.
The US president defended his decision to waive specified measures under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, while leaving the possibility of further action open.
Trump criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over strikes on Russian refineries, claiming they were affecting diesel markets and hurting US businesses.
US President Donald Trump has defended his decision to waive new Russia-related sanctions and tariffs, saying he does not want to jeopardise negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, October 18, Trump said he was negotiating peace between Russia and Ukraine and did not want to push Moscow away from the bargaining table.
Trump also cited ongoing hostage negotiations and argued that he could sign the sanctions-related document at a later date. The remarks came two days after he signed an executive order waiving specified measures under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026.
Trump Says Sanctions Could Undermine Peace Talks
Trump said his decision was intended to preserve Russia’s participation in negotiations, claiming that progress was being made towards ending the conflict. He also argued that Moscow was doing little to assist Iran, adding that he wanted the situation to remain unchanged. The US president did not provide details about the negotiations or identify the hostages he referred to in his post.
The executive order, signed on October 16, invoked a national-interest provision in the Graham Act to waive specified sanctions, restrictions and duties. The measures had included a potential 500% increase in duties on Russian goods and additional duties of 100% on goods from major buyers of Russian-origin oil and gas. The order allows the administration to monitor purchases of Russian energy and revisit the waivers if it determines that further action is warranted. It does not remove all existing US sanctions against Russia.
Trump Criticises Zelenskyy Over Attacks On Russian Refineries
Trump also criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over Ukrainian strikes on Russian diesel refineries, claiming the attacks were damaging global fuel markets and hurting American farmers, ranchers and businesses. He argued that Russia was continuing to supply diesel to international markets at low prices. Trump accused Zelenskyy of failing to pursue peace, saying Ukraine could have secured a better deal two years ago. These were the US president’s claims; his post did not provide evidence establishing that Ukrainian strikes were the principal cause of higher global diesel prices.
The remarks have added to tensions between Washington and Kyiv, with Zelenskyy arguing that easing pressure on Moscow could encourage Russia to continue its war. The dispute comes as the US administration faces questions over its approach to Russian energy exports and the future of its support for Ukraine. Trump has said he intends to continue dealing with both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin as he seeks an end to the conflict, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.