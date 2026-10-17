Putin Envoy Calls Trump’s Russia Sanctions Waiver ‘Historic Moment’

Trump Cites National Interest As New Measures Are Waived

The executive order, dated October 16, says the Graham Act authorises the US president to waive sanctions, restrictions and duties if he certifies to Congress that doing so is in the national interest. Trump said he had submitted the required certification. The order had provided for a 500% increase in duties on Russian goods and additional 100% duties on goods from the five largest importers of Russian-origin crude oil and natural gas if they knowingly made new purchases from October 18. It also covered countries identified as major facilitators of Russian oil sanctions evasion.