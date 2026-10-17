Putin Envoy Calls Trump’s Russia Sanctions Waiver ‘Historic Moment’

Kirill Dmitriev welcomed Trump’s October 16 decision to waive specified measures under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026.
The executive order suspends the new tariff measures but does not remove existing US sanctions against Russia, while retaining provisions for continued monitoring of Russian energy purchases.
The waiver offers India temporary relief from threatened additional tariffs linked to Russian energy purchases, but uncertainty remains over future US policy.
Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev has described US President Donald Trump’s decision to waive a new package of Russia-related sanctions as a “historic moment”, after Washington put measures that could have imposed additional tariffs on major buyers of Russian oil and gas on hold. Trump signed an executive order on October 16 invoking a national-interest provision in the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. The move offers temporary relief to countries including India, which faced the threat of additional duties of up to 100% on goods exported to the US if they continued buying Russian energy.
Dmitriev, an envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, welcomed the decision in a post on X on Saturday. “The Trump administration's suspension of the Graham Act is an important and truly historic moment,” he said. His remarks came hours after Trump signed the order. The Russian reaction signals Moscow’s approval of Washington’s decision to pause the new measures, although it does not establish that the broader US sanctions regime against Russia has been lifted.
Trump Cites National Interest As New Measures Are Waived
The executive order, dated October 16, says the Graham Act authorises the US president to waive sanctions, restrictions and duties if he certifies to Congress that doing so is in the national interest. Trump said he had submitted the required certification. The order had provided for a 500% increase in duties on Russian goods and additional 100% duties on goods from the five largest importers of Russian-origin crude oil and natural gas if they knowingly made new purchases from October 18. It also covered countries identified as major facilitators of Russian oil sanctions evasion.
The waiver does not amount to a blanket removal of existing US sanctions against Russia. The order states that the measures waived under the Graham Act will remain suspended until the president or the secretary of state, in consultation with other officials where appropriate, determines that further action is warranted. It also specifies that sanctions imposed under earlier executive orders targeting Russian government activities remain unaffected. The US Trade Representative is to continue monitoring Russian energy purchases and report developments to the president, leaving Washington scope to reconsider its approach.
Russian Diesel Deal Adds To Debate Over US Policy
The decision follows a reported arrangement under which the US would receive Russian diesel supplies, prompting questions about Washington’s approach to Russian energy. Reuters reported that the deal involved easing sanctions on Russian diesel exports, while US lawmakers criticised the arrangement for potentially benefiting Moscow amid its war in Ukraine. The waiver has also been interpreted as reflecting concerns over domestic energy prices, although the White House order formally cites the national interest rather than detailing a specific energy-price rationale.
For India, the decision removes the immediate threat of the new tariffs linked to Russian energy purchases, but leaves uncertainty over future US policy. The continued monitoring provisions mean Washington retains the ability to reconsider the waiver. The Global Trade Research Initiative has argued that India should protect its energy security and avoid making long-term trade concessions in exchange for relief that could be reversed.