“I think when the bill was passed, one of the reasons the waivers were put in there was understanding that they would need some period of time to study this, given all the different things that are going on in the world right now, including the pressure on global energy supplies that are happening. Not just because of Iran and not just because of the Strait of Hormuz, but increasingly because of the Houthis attacking Saudi Arabia and because of the war with Ukraine and Russia, where energy infrastructure is being hit. And so that's having an impact on global prices as well. So I think you have to take all of that into account and weigh it against each other,” Rubio said to reporters just ahead of his visit to Uzbekistan and India.