The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has urged Indian nationals to follow Saudi Arabia’s emergency safety guidelines.
The advisory asks people to seek shelter inside buildings, stay away from windows and open areas.
The guidance follows an October 10 attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has urged Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to follow updated emergency safety guidelines issued by the kingdom’s authorities amid heightened security concerns following drone and missile attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.
The advisory asks people who receive alerts through Saudi Arabia’s National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies to remain calm, follow official instructions and immediately move to the nearest safe place inside a building. They have been advised to take shelter in an interior room away from windows until the danger has passed and not leave their homes or buildings until authorities confirm it is safe.
The latest guidelines follow attacks attributed to Houthi rebels, including a strike on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on October 10 that killed an Indian national and injured several others, PTI reported. The incident prompted the embassy to reiterate its safety advisory for Indian citizens in the kingdom.
What The Emergency Advisory Says
According to the directives shared by the Indian Embassy on social media, people should stay away from open areas, windows and glass, and avoid balconies and rooftops during an emergency.
Those outdoors when an alert is issued should enter the nearest building or seek shelter behind a solid barrier. People have also been advised to avoid crowds and dangerous areas and refrain from taking photographs.
Anyone receiving an emergency alert while driving should pull over to the side of the road, away from bridges and high-rise buildings, and follow instructions issued by the authorities.
The advisory also provides emergency contact numbers for people facing an immediate threat or danger. Residents in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province can call 911, while those in other parts of Saudi Arabia can contact 998.
The embassy has urged Indian nationals to monitor official channels and follow instructions issued by Saudi authorities rather than rely on unverified information.
Embassy Renews Appeal After October 10 Strike
The latest advisory follows an appeal issued by the Indian Embassy after the October 10 attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport. The strike killed an Indian national and injured several others, according to PTI.
In its earlier advisory, the embassy had asked Indian nationals to follow local authorities’ instructions, remain indoors during aerial attacks and avoid filming, publishing or sharing information, photographs or videos related to the incidents.
The renewed guidance comes amid continuing security concerns linked to drone and missile attacks attributed to Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The embassy has again called on Indians in Saudi Arabia to remain alert, seek shelter when emergency alerts are issued and rely on official safety instructions.