Why Are Iran-Backed Houthis Attacking Saudi Arabia? What The Yemen Rebels Want

Houthi attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport killed at least 12 people and injured more than 300 in the October 10 strike, according to Saudi authorities
The rebels’ stated demands include eased restrictions on Sana’a airport and Hodeidah port, payment of public-sector salaries and access to Yemen’s oil and gas revenues
Iranian assistance has strengthened Houthi military capabilities, but this does not establish that Tehran directly ordered every attack; the collapse of peace efforts has renewed the risk of a wider conflict
An attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on October 10, which Saudi authorities said killed 12 people and injured more than 300, has intensified the confrontation between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The strike followed attacks on Saudi airport facilities and a Saudia aircraft two days earlier, which Saudi authorities said killed three Saudi citizens.
The escalation came after UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg warned on October 9 that the country had returned to full-scale war. On Sunday, he condemned the attack on Riyadh airport and warned that strikes against civilian infrastructure threatened regional stability and efforts to end the conflict.
Saudi authorities subsequently reported further threats to airports, including King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, while the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted a cruise missile near Riyadh airport. The Houthis also claimed strikes on Riyadh airport and Khamis Mushait airbase, though Saudi Arabia had not independently confirmed every claim at the time of reporting.
Fighting has simultaneously intensified inside Yemen, including along the Red Sea coast and around Taiz, Marib, al-Jawf and Hajjah. The renewed cross-border attacks and the expansion of fighting within Yemen point to a breakdown in the period of relative de-escalation.
The immediate question is why the Houthis are using attacks on Saudi territory to pursue their objectives, and whether renewed military pressure will bring concessions or make a political settlement harder to achieve.
What Do The Houthis Want?
The Houthis’ demands centre on restrictions imposed on Yemen, control over national revenues and the implementation of a political roadmap negotiated through Omani mediation.
They want Sana’a International Airport reopened, restrictions on Hodeidah port eased and public-sector salaries paid from Yemen’s oil and gas revenues. Their stated demands also include prisoner exchanges and a broader settlement addressing the economic and humanitarian consequences of the war.
In a September statement circulated by Yemen’s Sanaa-based authorities, the foreign ministry accused Saudi Arabia of failing to honour commitments under a roadmap negotiated in 2023. It said the agreement was intended to pave the way for a comprehensive settlement but argued that Riyadh had continued restrictions rather than advancing the process.
The Houthis present their attacks against Saudi territory and maritime activity as retaliation intended to force the lifting of restrictions and secure concessions. In a speech on October 7, Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi also accused Saudi Arabia of cooperating with the United States and Israel, linking the group’s regional position to its declared support for the Palestinian cause.
These are the group’s stated justifications, not independently established explanations for every strike. Its demands nevertheless show that the conflict involves more than military positions: access to transport routes, payment of salaries, control over resources and the political future of Yemen remain unresolved.
Why Target Saudi Arabia?
Saudi Arabia became a direct Houthi adversary after leading a military intervention in Yemen in 2015. It has since remained central to the conflict, both through its security operations and through negotiations aimed at ending the fighting.
Attacks on airports and threats to energy infrastructure offer the Houthis a means of imposing costs beyond Yemen’s battlefields. Strikes can disrupt civilian aviation, put passengers and airport workers at risk, and force Saudi authorities to devote resources to protecting transport and strategic facilities.
The military imbalance is important. The Houthis cannot match Saudi Arabia’s conventional military capabilities, but missiles and drones can compel a larger state to invest in expensive detection and interception systems. Saudi Arabia must protect a large territory containing airports, military installations and energy facilities, making comprehensive defence difficult.
The attacks also threaten Saudi Arabia’s economic interests and regional standing. Repeated disruptions to aviation or energy infrastructure can increase security costs and create uncertainty even when incoming weapons are intercepted.
The threat has prompted support from outside powers. France said on Thursday that implementation was underway of its decision to help defend Saudi energy infrastructure, particularly the east-west corridor towards Yanbu. Paris described the support as defensive and confirmed that the operational arrangements were being handled by its military authorities.
The response illustrates how Houthi attacks can draw additional countries into regional security efforts. But striking civilian infrastructure carries consequences for people who are not parties to the conflict, and the UN has called for the attacks to stop.
How Did Saudi Arabia And The Houthis Become Enemies?
The confrontation grew out of Yemen’s political crisis. The Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, seized Sana’a in 2014 as the country’s political transition unravelled, displacing the internationally recognised government and expanding their control over state institutions.
Saudi Arabia launched its military intervention in March 2015 to support that government and reverse the Houthi advance. The intervention did not dislodge the Houthis from Sana’a, and the conflict developed into a prolonged military stalemate marked by airstrikes, ground fighting, cross-border attacks and a severe humanitarian crisis.
The UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2216 in April 2015, demanding that the Houthis withdraw from areas they had seized and surrender weapons taken from state institutions. The resolution established part of the international framework for addressing the conflict, but it did not produce a settlement.
Saudi Arabia consequently became both a military adversary and a central negotiating party. The Houthis retained territorial control and the capacity to threaten Saudi territory, while Riyadh sought to secure its border and support Yemen’s internationally recognised government.
That history helps explain why the current escalation involves political and economic disputes as well as military action. The Houthis’ demands concern the terms of any settlement, while Saudi Arabia’s security concerns include stopping cross-border attacks and preventing a renewed war from becoming entrenched.
What Role Does Iran Play?
Iranian support has strengthened the Houthis’ military capabilities, particularly their ability to use missiles and drones. But the description of the group as Iran-backed does not establish that Tehran directed every Houthi decision or ordered the latest attacks.
UN Panel of Experts reports on Yemen have documented external assistance, including weapons, components, technical expertise and procurement networks associated with the Houthis’ military capabilities. The 2024 report said the group could not have developed and produced many of its sophisticated missile and drone systems without foreign assistance. Subsequent reporting has examined the movement of weapons and dual-use materials through regional and international networks.
The evidence supports the conclusion that outside assistance has helped the Houthis expand their capabilities. It does not, by itself, establish that Iran ordered a particular strike or exercises direct operational control over every Houthi action. The group has its own political objectives within Yemen, including retaining territory and securing a greater role in any future settlement.
Conflict Armament Research, also described Chinese-made components intercepted in shipments that could be linked to Houthi efforts to assemble a ballistic missile based on an Iranian design. The findings do not establish that the Houthis completed such a weapon or that the Chinese government authorised the transfers.
The procurement issue points to the wider networks that can sustain the group’s weapons programmes. Iran remains significant to understanding the Houthis’ military development and regional links, but the movement’s demands over salaries, ports, revenues and political authority cannot be reduced to Tehran’s interests alone.
Why Did The Truce And Talks Fail?
The UN-brokered truce announced in April 2022 reduced hostilities and created an opening for further negotiations. It paused offensive military operations inside Yemen and across its borders, allowed fuel shipments into Hodeidah and permitted commercial flights from Sana’a airport to designated destinations.
The truce was not a comprehensive peace agreement. Although Saudi-Houthi contacts and Omani mediation subsequently raised hopes of a wider political roadmap, disagreements over economic arrangements, restrictions and the distribution of power remained unresolved.
The Houthis argue that Saudi Arabia failed to implement commitments concerning airport access, Hodeidah port and public-sector salaries. Riyadh, meanwhile, faces renewed attacks on its territory and the prospect of a wider return to fighting in Yemen.
The latest escalation demonstrates the limits of a reduction in hostilities without a durable settlement. The parties did not resolve their disputes over territory, resources or political authority, leaving the confrontation vulnerable to renewed military action.
The fighting has also spread across several fronts inside Yemen. Advances and counter-offensives along the Red Sea coast and clashes elsewhere now accompany attacks against Saudi territory, increasing the number of issues that any renewed negotiations would have to address.
What Are The Regional Consequences?
The immediate consequences are civilian casualties, threats to aviation and increased pressure on Saudi Arabia to protect strategic infrastructure. The attacks have also drawn diplomatic condemnation and prompted defensive support for Saudi energy facilities.
Further outside involvement could widen the conflict, particularly if additional countries deploy resources or become directly involved in military operations. The French decision to support the defence of Saudi energy infrastructure shows that the security implications are already extending beyond the immediate Saudi-Yemeni confrontation.
The escalation also threatens regional stability at a time when the UN is warning that Yemen has returned to full-scale war. Renewed fighting could undermine earlier diplomatic efforts, deepen the humanitarian crisis and make the separation of Yemen’s internal conflict from wider regional rivalries increasingly difficult.
The attacks do not necessarily mean a broader regional war is inevitable. But continued strikes against Saudi territory, combined with intensified fighting inside Yemen, increase the risks of retaliation and further international involvement.
What Would It Take To Stop The Attacks?
The Houthis’ stated demands identify the issues that any settlement would have to address: access to Sana’a airport and Hodeidah port, public-sector salaries, national revenues, prisoner exchanges and implementation of the earlier political roadmap. Saudi Arabia and the UN, meanwhile, have called for an end to attacks on civilian infrastructure and a return to dialogue.
A ceasefire or renewed negotiations would not automatically resolve these disputes. Any durable agreement would need verifiable commitments on security and restrictions, an arrangement for economic resources and a wider political process involving Yemen’s competing factions.
The immediate priority is to halt attacks on civilian infrastructure and prevent the renewed fighting from spreading further. The longer-term task is to turn the unfinished roadmap into a settlement that addresses both the Houthis’ demands and Saudi Arabia’s security concerns.
The return to full-scale war shows the cost of leaving those disputes unresolved. The Houthis are using military pressure to seek concessions, while Saudi Arabia faces renewed threats and is strengthening its defences. Without an agreement that addresses the economic and political issues alongside the security crisis, another period of escalation remains a risk.