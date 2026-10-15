Trump Likely To Decide In 10 Days On Russia Energy Sanctions, India Awaits Relief Call

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said Donald Trump is likely to decide within about 10 days on sanctions powers linked to Russian oil and gas buyers.
The measure could penalise countries buying Russian energy or helping others bypass existing sanctions, with India among those watching for an exemption.
Gor said the decision on any relief for India would rest with Trump, while stressing the goal is to end the war, not punish countries.
US President Donald Trump is likely to decide within about 10 days whether to use sanctions powers that could affect buyers of Russian oil and gas, including India, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said at the Bloomberg New Economy forum.
PTI reported that the measure would let Trump penalise countries that buy Russian energy or help others get around existing sanctions. It also requires the president to make a determination within 30 days of the law taking effect.
When asked whether India could get relief or an exemption, Gor said the decision would rest with Trump.
Sanctions Decision Window
“He has to make a determination in the next I believe 10 or so days,” Gor told PTI at the forum.
Gor told PTI that Trump has not used the law to sanction any country so far. He said the bill had strong bipartisan backing in the Senate, where 86 of the 100 senators supported it.
Gor said the aim was not to punish a country. “The goal is not to punish anyone. The goal is to try to bring an end to this war,” Gor told PTI. PTI reported that the administration understands countries cannot shut off existing energy supplies immediately and wants partners to gradually cut the money flowing to the war. Asked again whether India could get relief or an exemption, he said the choice would be Trump’s.
Trade Talks Progress
Gor told PTI that a trade pact between India and the US remained on track, and that the talks had advanced substantially despite their complexity.
“The big picture, the big framework, the big items are done,” Gor told PTI. He said the remaining work involved smaller details and any new issues that might arise.
PTI reported that the negotiations had been running for about a year and a half and were moving at an unusually fast pace compared with other trade deals. He also said the administration had to revisit parts of an earlier trade arrangement after the US Supreme Court ruled the law supporting it unconstitutional.
Tech And Defence Ties
Gor told PTI Washington wants closer business ties with India in defence, information technology, data centres and chip manufacturing.
He said higher investment by US companies in India could also create jobs in the United States. He also described India as a promising place for artificial intelligence development.
“India would be an incredible fit for AI, for tech development right here on their own soil, but partnering with some of our best companies is a win-win situation,” Gor told PTI. He added that building AI capability in India with American firms could deepen technology ties and open opportunities for businesses in both countries.