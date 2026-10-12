‘So Much for Bringing Jobs Back’: Trump’s Tariffs Put Republicans Under Midterm Pressure

Factory closures and job losses are fuelling frustration among some workers over Trump’s tariffs.
Manufacturing employment remains below its January 2025 level despite job gains this year.
Some former Trump supporters are considering voting Democrat ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.
Nelson Vandermeer spent decades voting Republican, but the closure of the Michigan factory where he worked has pushed him towards the Democrats ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. The 62-year-old former product designer blames President Donald Trump’s tariffs for undermining the promise of bringing manufacturing jobs back to the United States. His experience reflects growing frustration among factory workers and poses a challenge for Republicans seeking to retain their seats.
Trump made tariffs a cornerstone of his economic agenda, arguing that higher taxes on imported goods would encourage domestic production and revive American manufacturing. However, US manufacturing employment remains below its level when Trump returned to the White House in January 2025, despite job gains so far this year. According to AP, workers in several states are questioning whether the policy is delivering the promised benefits, although the long-running decline in manufacturing employment cannot be attributed to tariffs alone.
The backlash over tariffs adds to Republicans’ challenges from an unpopular war with Iran and persistent inflation. While some former Trump supporters are considering voting Democrat, others remain loyal to the party despite their concerns about his trade policy.
Factory closures deepen workers’ frustration
Vandermeer lost his job last year when Howard Miller, a clockmaker in Zeeland, Michigan, shut its factory after a century in business. The company, which relied on parts produced overseas, sold off its inventory and brand name and laid off nearly 200 workers.
“So much for bringing jobs back,” Vandermeer said. Next month, he plans to vote straight Democrat in the midterms.
“I could still have a job, but now I don’t because of tariffs,” Vandermeer said. “It was like taking a knife to the back.”
Howard Miller had been struggling even before the tariffs, as Americans lost interest in expensive timepieces such as its signature grandfather and mantel clocks. The company had diversified years earlier, adding bar carts, cabinets and consoles. But those products also relied on imported glass and other components, and the move did not save the factory.
The White House says a manufacturing recovery is underway, pointing to increases in manufacturing output and activity in non-residential construction. White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said, “Factory construction jobs of today mean more manufacturing jobs down the road once those factories come online.”
Vandermeer had been concerned about the impact of tariffs before losing his job. His experience now informs his decision to support Democrats, as he questions whether the policy has delivered the employment gains Trump promised.
Job losses put Republican candidates under pressure
Vandermeer lives in Michigan’s 4th Congressional District, represented by Republican Bill Huizenga, who is seeking a ninth term in the November 3 election.
Huizenga supported Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs last year.
“Is it going to be easy? Not necessarily. Is it the right thing to do? Absolutely it is,” Huizenga told reporters at the time.
A spokesperson for Huizenga said last week that the congressman “sees a potential role for tariffs” in boosting domestic manufacturing, while recognising the need to address their broader economic effects. His Democratic challenger, state Senator Sean McCann, has criticised Huizenga for opposing legislation intended to rein in tariffs imposed unilaterally by Trump.
According to AP, similar concerns are emerging in competitive races in Kansas, Iowa and Ohio, where factory layoffs, farm foreclosures and higher prices could hurt Republicans who have backed the president’s trade policies.
In Iowa, Tracy Chew, 55, is leaning towards voting Democrat again after losing her job at Case, a backhoe manufacturer. She voted for Trump in 2016, then backed Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 and Democrat Kamala Harris in 2024.
Case announced plans to close its Burlington, Iowa, plant before the tariffs took effect. Chew lost her job in April, followed by her daughter, husband and son-in-law over the next few weeks.
“I’m furious he isn’t doing enough,” she said. “Tariffs are not targeting the right companies, the right amount.”
Other Iowa manufacturers have also faced higher import costs. Winnebago Industries, which produces recreational vehicles such as campers, cut 200 jobs last year after the cost of importing aluminium, steel and electronics increased by tens of millions of dollars.
“It’s a day to day battle,” said Michael Happe, the company’s chief executive.
The economic debate is unfolding alongside a closely contested race for an open US Senate seat in Iowa, where Republican US Representative Ashley Hinson faces Democratic state Representative Josh Turek.
Kansas also has a competitive Senate race, with Democrat Adam Hamilton, pastor of the largest United Methodist Church in the US, seeking to unseat Republican Roger Marshall.
In Wichita, Kansas, appliance maker Vornado Air laid off more than 70 factory workers in February, blaming higher prices for imported components. The company is known for its retro-style household fans.
Cole Hoppock, Vornado Air’s chief executive, said Trump’s tariffs “impacted virtually everything.”
Another Kansas employer, Canadian jet manufacturer Bombardier, could face cutbacks soon after Trump threatened to ban its aircraft sales in the US unless the company began manufacturing all its planes domestically.
Bombardier has said it buys parts from 2,800 companies across 47 states, including Kansas, where it employs more than 1,000 people.
Public support for Trump’s trade policy declines
Trump has repeatedly accused other countries of taking advantage of the US in trade. Most economists disagree with his assessment and argue that broad tariffs are likely to cause more economic harm than benefit.
Public approval of his approach has also declined. A September poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that only about three in 10 US adults approved of Trump’s handling of trade negotiations, compared with four in 10 in March.
The administration’s trade policy has also involved abrupt changes and confrontations with trading partners. Trump targeted Brazil amid political disagreements and raised tariffs on Chinese goods to extreme levels that threatened to trigger a recession, prompting him to retreat.
Separately, in February, the Supreme Court ruled against Trump’s declaration of an emergency to introduce the “Liberation Day” tariffs last year. The administration has continued adjusting its trade policy through new levies and threats, leaving businesses uncertain about future import costs.
Tariffs are not the only reason for manufacturing job losses. US factories have been reducing their workforces for decades, with or without import duties. Some Republican voters who dislike Trump’s approach are also unwilling to abandon the party.
Bicycle Corp. of America, which closed its factory in South Carolina last year, blamed rising prices for imported parts. Koby Bird, who retired after working in quality control at the company, supports tariffs but was frustrated by Trump’s frequent changes to the policy.
“It was all over the place,” Bird said. “Businesses couldn’t plan.”
Despite his concerns, Bird is likely to vote Republican next month, including for US Senator Darline Graham. He views tariffs as one of several election issues and believes Democrats would spend too much money on the wrong things.
Ernie Goss, an economist at Creighton University in Nebraska, said manufacturing difficulties might not translate into Democratic victories. Some voters, he said, may “think the tariffs in the long run will work.”
Workers begin to question their support for Trump
In Pennsylvania, union leader Wendell Young said he has noticed a change in how some workers respond to criticism of Trump’s trade policy.
Last summer, Young received a wave of angry responses to an email blaming tariffs for Post Holdings’ decision to cut 160 jobs at a local pet food factory in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.
“Keep politics out of this,” wrote one worker at the plant in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. “President Trump isn’t the reason.”
Young, president of Local 1776 of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, said the backlash against his criticism has since eased.
“People used to beat me up for not supporting Trump. I haven’t heard that in a year,” he said. “Some of these people are red Republicans and they are shocked. They expected more jobs.”
Post Holdings ultimately agreed to reduce its headcount by offering severance for people to leave. Lower production also affected other businesses in the area.
Local can manufacturer Trivium Packaging decided to cut several jobs because it was receiving fewer orders from Post Holdings and other companies, according to Young’s union.
Heather Kingston, a former Trivium worker, left for another company before the layoffs. Her husband continues to work at Trivium.
“I understand the mindset behind tariffs, but I just don’t know if it’s working,” Kingston said. “There doesn’t seem to be many manufacturing jobs moving into the area,” she added.
Kingston voted for Republican Dan Meuser in Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District in the previous election but is having doubts about supporting him again. Although Meuser’s seat is considered safe, other races in the state remain competitive, including those in the 7th and 8th districts near the Post Holdings and Trivium factories.
The accounts from Michigan, Iowa and Pennsylvania show how the effects of Trump’s trade policy could shape the midterms. While some workers are reconsidering their support for Republicans, others remain loyal to the party despite their frustration.