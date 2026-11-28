UNIFIL prepares to leave Lebanon after five decades.
Israel's occupation and attacks raise security concerns.
Lebanon wants the peacekeeping mission to continue.
The U.N. peacekeeping force is planning to wind up its mission in Lebanon after nearly 50 years of its presence amid the ongoing occupation by Israel.
This decision to withdraw raises questions about the future of security in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese army's ability to take control and whether an alternative international force will replace UNIFIL after its departure.
Lebanon wants the United Nations peacekeeping force to remain in the country. However, Israel has called the mission a failure, pointing to Hezbollah’s military buildup over the years. UNIFIL, meanwhile, says its peacekeepers helped maintain calm along the border for 17 years before Hamas’ October 2023 attack on southern Israel triggered a wider regional conflict.
Why Is UN Peacekeeping Force Leaving Lebanon?
The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, is preparing to leave after the UN Security Council voted to end its mandate by December 2026.
The decision followed pressure from the United States and Israel, which have criticised the mission for failing to prevent Hezbollah from building up its military strength.
Under the plan, UNIFIL will gradually withdraw its peacekeepers from January 2027. The Lebanese army is expected to take over security in southern Lebanon after the UN force leaves.
UNIFIL commander Maj. Gen. Diodato Abagnara told The Associated Press that the force was not responsible for disarming Hezbollah. He said its role was to support the Lebanese Armed Forces and help them take full control of southern Lebanon, rather than fight Hezbollah.
UNIFIL will begin a gradual withdrawal of its 7,500 peacekeepers from January 1. Abagnara said whatever arrangement replaces the force, it must ensure that southern Lebanon is not left with a security vacuum.
History Of UN Peacekeeping Force In Lebanon
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was established in 1978 after Israel invaded southern Lebanon to fight Palestinian militants. Israel launched another invasion in 1982 and kept its troops in the country until 2000. During those years, Hezbollah emerged as a guerrilla force with backing from Iran.
After a month-long war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006, UNIFIL was given the task of monitoring violations of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which brought the fighting to an end. The force was also part of the mechanism set up to oversee the implementation of a ceasefire after another war between Israel and Hezbollah ended in 2024.
Under the plan, the Lebanese army was expected to take charge of security in southern Lebanon after UNIFIL's withdrawal.
However, fighting broke out again between Israel and Hezbollah in March, as part of the wider war involving Iran. Israel now controls large areas of southern Lebanon, where its forces have emptied and demolished dozens of villages.
A proposed deal under which Israel would withdraw its troops in return for Hezbollah's disarmament has made little progress. Talks between Lebanon and Israel have also stalled.
Lebanon Wants The Force To Continue
Joseph Aoun, President of Lebanon said on Wednesday that Israel was continuing its attacks and bombardments in southern Lebanon. He also said that his government and France, both want the UN Security Council to extend UNIFIL’s mandate.
Aoun said any force replacing UNIFIL should continue to operate under the framework of Resolution 1701, although some changes could be made.
The United States has indicated that it is open to keeping an international presence in the region, but not in its current form. US officials have suggested a civilian force or private defence contractors as possible alternatives for UNIFIL. Lebanon has rejected the idea of using private contractors and has opposed direct military coordination with Israel.
The Framework Between Israel And Lebanon
Israel and Lebanon agreed to a framework deal on June 26 to set up what are called “pilot zones”. Under the plan, Israeli troops would withdraw from these areas, while the Lebanese army would take control and oversee the disarmament of Hezbollah.
UNIFIL has not been given any role in these zones. Analysts say this reflects pressure from Israel and the United States to keep the peacekeeping force out of the arrangement.
David Wood, the International Crisis Group’s senior Lebanon analyst, told Al Jazeera that the latest ceasefire arrangement had sidelined UNIFIL and other members of the international community.
He said UNIFIL was not directly involved in implementing the pilot zones and, unlike under the previous ceasefire deal, was no longer part of the body monitoring the agreement.
Israel Continues Occupation Of Southern Lebanon
Israel continues to occupy large parts of southern Lebanon despite a US-mediated agreement signed with Beirut on June 26, 2026, which called for Israeli forces to withdraw and the Lebanese army to take control of the region.
However, Israeli military operations have continued despite the agreement. On November 26, Israeli warplanes struck the towns of Haris and Kfar Tebnit, while artillery fire hit Hadatha, Wadi al-Hujair and the Marjayoun plain, according to Lebanese state media.
Israeli forces also carried out explosions in Adaisseh al-Qusayr and a military operation in Khiam, the Associated Press reported.
Earlier, on November 21, Israeli strikes targeted areas in Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil and Marjayoun, including Baraachit and Kfar Tebnit.