Israel’s Yellow Line In Lebanon And The Uncertain Future Of Southern Villages

“The villages Israel has allowed to remain inhabited inside the Yellow Line are largely Christian and Sunni,” he said. “But being allowed to stay is not the same as being free to live. In Kfarchouba, municipal workers were abducted while pumping the village’s water, and the mayor himself was detained. Even in Deir Mimas, a village outside the Yellow Line, the Lebanese army set up a post so farmers could reach their olive groves, and Israeli tanks came to the entrance of the village to confront it.”