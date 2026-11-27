Gaza’s ministry of education said at least 16 schoolchildren have been killed since the start of November
Two sisters, Yusra Abu al-Ouf, 15, and Jana Abu al-Ouf, 13, died in an airstrike in western Gaza City
Mohammed Nidal Barbakh, 15, was shot in al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, and later died from his injuries
Since the start of November, Israeli strikes have killed at least 16 schoolchildren in Gaza, while young people across the territory face heavier bombardment and growing difficulty finding food, clean water and shelter.
On Wednesday, Gaza’s ministry of education stated that the toll had risen after three attacks in less than a day. “Palestinian students had been targeted for the third time in less than 24 hours, in an escalation reflecting the continued Israeli violations against children in the Gaza Strip. The number of schoolchildren killed since the beginning of November has now risen to 16.”
The update reflects worsening conditions for children across the territory. Many are living through repeated attacks while also facing shortages of food, safe drinking water and shelter.
Sisters Killed In Strike
Two sisters died on Wednesday. Yusra, 15, and Jana Mohammed Abu al-Ouf, 13, were killed in the early hours of Wednesday when an airstrike hit a residential apartment in western Gaza City. Yusra attended Kafr Qasim school and Jana was a pupil at al-Manar private school.
Gaza’s ministry of education added: “The girls’ father, Mohammed Majed Abu Al-Ouf, and their mother, Noura Ezzat Abu Al-Ouf, were also killed in the strike which injured several other Palestinians.” Their father was a director of internal security services for Hamas in northern Gaza.
Earlier Child Deaths
The deaths follow other killings of school-age children this month.
Earlier this year, an independent UN inquiry found that Israel was still committing genocide by deliberately targeting Palestinian children in Gaza. On 6 November, Israeli forces shot Mohammed Nidal Barbakh, 15, in the Bir 19 area of al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, and he later died from his injuries.
Mohammed was a 10th grade student at the Muscat school and wanted to play football professionally. “That day, after lunch, Mohammed went to the sports academy at 1.30pm to take part in training,” his father, Dr Nidal Mohammed Barbakh said.
“An Israeli tank had advanced and positioned itself on a nearby hill before firing two rounds towards the pitch. One of them ricocheted after hitting a metal object, striking Mohammed in the back and exiting through his neck.”
“He was talented and an excellent student. He was killed at the age of 15, on a sports pitch in al-Mawasi, an area where people had been told to go because it was considered safe. I do not absolve the Israeli army of responsibility for what happened. It kills every ambition within us and buries our children’s dreams before they have a chance to come true,” he said to The Guardian.
Wider Education Toll
Israeli artillery fire killed three people in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, on 13 November. The dead included a father, his 12-year-old son Ahmed Abu Daher and a woman. Thousands of school-age children and hundreds of education workers have died in Israel’s war in Gaza, while tens of thousands of children have missed school regularly.
Israeli attacks killed at least nine Palestinians across Gaza on Thursday, health officials said. Among the dead were Khaled Abu Nada, the undersecretary of Gaza’s ministry of education, and his wife, even as strikes continued despite the ceasefire in the territory.
A few days earlier, the ministry of education said Israel’s attacks on students, civilian leaders and teachers were “part of a systematic assault on the Palestinian education system”. Unicef said 98% of school buildings in Gaza have been damaged, with more than 93% needing major repairs or complete rebuilding, while about 81% were hit directly.
Winter Health Crisis
Young people in Gaza are entering a fourth winter in packed tents and improvised shelters, with little access to basic services as the humanitarian and public health crisis worsens. Children and adolescents are among the groups most at risk from meningitis.
Gaza’s health ministry sounded an epidemic alert on Tuesday after infections climbed sharply, with more than 270 new cases recorded in October. Health groups link the increase to damaged infrastructure, crowded shelters and sewage-tainted drinking water.
Winter flooding and limits on aid have deepened the crisis. Gaza’s health ministry says at least 74,746 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s war over the past three years. It also says Israeli strikes have killed more than 20,000 children.