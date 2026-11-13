Shawn Mendes has called for an end to violence in Gaza.
He shared a statement on social media, urging fans to support humanitarian organisations.
The singer wrote that “children and families in Palestine have suffered for far too long”.
Canadian singer-songwriter and musician Shawn Mendes shared a public statement on Instagram calling for a “Free Palestine” and stating that there is a “genocide happening before our eyes” in Gaza. The statement was shared on Instagram on Thursday (November 12).
Shawn Mendes "Free Palestine" statement
“The senseless killing in Gaza must stop. The children and families in Palestine have suffered for far too long, and they need our help,” Mendes wrote.
The Grammy-nominated musician went on to say that he’s been “working on educating myself and learning as much as I can to understand where and how I can make a difference,” encouraging everyone to contribute to organisations such as the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, Watermelon Pictures and the Woven Futures Fund. He also requested his “fellow artists” and admitted how “scary” it can be “to speak up.”
“I feel it now as I type this,” the Billboard Hot 100-topping musician added. “I also feel the need to do something to help. The more of us that use our voice, the closer we are to change. If you agree, please search your heart, find your courage and do what you can to help. These children in Palestine have had to be brave for too long. It’s our turn to do the same now.”
“Let’s normalise speaking up and standing up for those suffering from oppression,” he concluded.
Which celebs have come out in support of Palestinians
Mendes has joined a growing number of celebrities speaking out in support of Palestinians. Stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo, and Dua Lipa have spoken out against the killings in Gaza, and Macklemore recently played three arena shows on his Free Palestine Tour with guests including Hozier and Kneecap.
According to Gaza’s Health Ministry and the Associated Press, more than 74,000 people have died in Israel’s war against Hamas over the past three years, following the militant group's attack that killed about 1,200 Israelis on October 7, 2023. Although a ceasefire was arranged in October 2025, Reuters reported on Thursday that Israel has continued attacking Hamas—which still has its weapons—resulting in 1,600 more Palestinian deaths.
The United Nations has called Israel’s actions a genocide against Palestinians, though Israel and its allies, including the United States, reject this claim.