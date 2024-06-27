Hollywood

Camila Cabello Didn't 'Couple Thing' With Shawn Mendes To Be Her Complete Identity

Singer Camila Cabello opened up about how she didn't want her high-profile romance with former boyfriend and singer Shawn Mendes to define her.

Instagram
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Singer Camila Cabello opened up about how she didn't want her high-profile romance with former boyfriend and singer Shawn Mendes to define her.

Speaking about her 2019 track 'Senorita', she told Complex magazine: "I think there's always a worry when a song becomes so massive that it's going to be bigger than you." "I obviously love that they were so massive and successful. But it does get people attached to you in a certain light. I was in a really public relationship, and as a woman, you're like, ‘I don't want this couple thing to be my new identity'."

The singer recently shared that her reunion with Mendes didn't "feel right," reports femalefirst.co.uk. The two briefly reconciled in 2023 after their relationship ended two years earlier. Reflecting on why it didn't work a second time around, she said: "You’re just kind of like, it’s not a fit, it doesn’t feel right. And I think, luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realise that. It took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn’t feel right, and we don’t need to try so hard to make it work. It’s all good'.”

Cabello had some kind words for her former love, tagging him as "such a good person." "I will always care about him and love him. He’s such a good person, and I’m lucky because some people have exes that are awful, and he is not. He’s a really kind, good person,” she added. The singer said that she can be "kind of impulsive" when it comes to the idea of getting back with an ex, comparing it to Ryan Gosling in the 2004 drama 'The Notebook.'

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Chargesheet Filed Against Yediyurappa In POCSO Case
  2. Akhilesh Attacks BJP Govt In UP, Says Yogi's Claims Of Modernising Police Was Nothing 'More Than A Sham'
  3. Anurag Thakur To Initiate Discussion On Motion Of Thanks In LS, PM's Reply Likely On Jul 2
  4. Karnataka CID Files Chargesheet In POCSO Case Against BJP Leader BS Yediyurappa
  5. Heat Stroke Relief: Ice Bath Technique at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Anupamaa’: Life Lessons We Learned From Rupali Ganguly’s Show
  2. Shantanu Maheshwari Talks About What Connects Him Most To Love Stories
  3. Camila Cabello Didn't 'Couple Thing' With Shawn Mendes To Be Her Complete Identity
  4. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Payal Malik Reveals She Didn’t At First Accept Armaan Malik’s Second Marriage
  5. Aly Goni Says Audio Series 'Secret Ameerzada' Provided Him A Chance To Connect With His Audience
Sports News
  1. India Vs England Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Eyes On Guyana Weather In 2022 Semis Rematch
  2. Formula 1: Lance Stroll Extends Aston Martin Contract Until At Least 2026
  3. Copa America 2024 Quarter-Finals: Venezuela Through And Jamaica Out As Mexico's Hopes Hang In The Balance
  4. Paraguay Vs Brazil, Copa America 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head Record, Key Players
  5. AFG Vs SA, T20 WC SF: Aiden Markram Hails 'Incredible' South Africa Bowlers In Afghanistan Win
World News
  1. Watch: World’s First Smiling Robot Face Made Of Human Cells
  2. Pakistan Court Rejects Appeals By Imran Khan & Wife To Suspend Sentence In Illegal Marriage Case
  3. Kendall Jenner's Barefoot Romantic Louvre Stroll Has Everyone Talking
  4. US Flags 'Concerning Increase' In Anti-Conversion Laws, Hate Speech In India In New Religious Freedom Report
  5. 'We Can Send You Back To Stone Age’: Israel's Warning To Lebanon As UN Warns Against War
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Makes First Arrests, Takes 2 Into Custody From Bihar
  2. Nepal's SEE Results 2080 Released: Check Scores Here
  3. Bihar: Girl Narrowly Escapes Lightning Strike In Sitamarhi While Making Reel During Rain | VIDEO
  4. Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To Provide 'Free Treatment' To All Citizens Above Age 70
  5. Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney's Grandson
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Beats 'RRR' Premiere Record In North America
  7. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  8. Breaking News LIVE: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Chargesheet Filed Against Yediyurappa In POCSO Case