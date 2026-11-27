Russia approves record 50 trillion rouble defence budget.
Military spending rises as civilian sector allocations face cuts.
Sanctions and war costs deepen Russia's budget deficit.
Parliament of Russia has passed a defence budget of around 50 trillion roubles (around $609 billion) for the country's military spending between 2027 and 2029. This is Russia’s biggest defence budget after the fall of the Soviet Union.
Russia's defence spending is set to reach a record high in 2027, with the government planning to spend 17.15 trillion roubles (around $208.8 billion) on the military. This is about 33% more than the 12.93 trillion roubles ($157.4 billion) allocated for 2026.
The Russian State Duma approved the federal budget in its third and final reading, setting defence spending at 35.2% of total government expenditure. The allocation marks the highest military spending since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Military spending is expected to fall slightly in the following years, with 16.61 trillion roubles ($202.2 billion) planned for 2028 and 16.30 trillion roubles ($198.4 billion) for 2029.
The approval comes as US President Donald Trump presses Russian President Vladimir Putin to scale back military aggression across Europe.
Fund Cut In Civilian Expenditure
The rise in military spending is expected to come at the expense of several civilian sectors, which are set to receive less government funding in 2027.
According to The Moscow Times, allocations for the national economy will drop by around 3% compared with the 2026 budget plan. Funding for housing and utilities will fall by 8%, while healthcare spending is set to decline by 3%. Social policy, which covers pensions and other welfare support, will see a reduction of around 6%.
Russia's total federal expenditure is projected to reach 48.74 trillion roubles (about $593.3 billion) in 2027. More than a third of this amount will be spent on defence.
Sanctions And War Spending Deepen Russia's Budget Woes
Russia is also expected to run a substantial budget shortfall in 2027, despite plans to increase military spending. The government estimates the deficit will reach 5.44 trillion roubles (around $66.2 billion), or 2.2% of GDP, and plans to cover much of the gap through borrowing.
The country's finances are under pressure from several fronts. Western sanctions, high borrowing costs for businesses outside the defence sector and labour shortages have weighed on economic activity. Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries and export facilities have added to the strain, while heavy military spending and slower growth have pushed the deficit beyond earlier estimates.