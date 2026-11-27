Nirmala Sitharaman held the first dedicated pre-Budget consultation with youth and Gen-Z representatives ahead of Union Budget 2027-28
The two-hour session focused on AI investment, emerging technologies, research, innovation, employment generation and skill development
Around 22 participants from different sectors and regions, including the Northeast, shared their views, with women making up about half the group
Nirmala Sitharaman has held the first pre-Budget meeting focused on youth and Gen-Z representatives. The talks centred on higher spending on artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, research and innovation, jobs and skill development before the Union Budget 2027-28. It was the 13th and final stakeholder consultation in the Finance Ministry’s pre-Budget exercise.
The session ran for two hours and drew young participants from several sectors and regions, including the Northeast. Women made up about half the group. It gave younger voices a direct place in the Budget process as the ministry prepares its 2027-28 proposals.
Participants And Format
Around 22 participants were given the opportunity to present their views.
Students and professionals from top educational institutions, research bodies and social sector groups put forward their suggestions to Sitharaman in the meeting. The Ministry of Finance said the session was also attended by the secretaries of the Department of Economic Affairs, the Education Ministry and the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry.
One participant said, “The meeting was very interactive. All 22 participants were given ample time to put forward their views. We were excited that our voices were becoming part of the Budget-making exercise. Research, innovation, emerging technology, employment, skilling and training-related issues were prominently discussed.”
AI And Innovation Push
Participants urged the government to put more money into AI infrastructure, build new technology ecosystems and back research and innovation as India moves into the next phase of technological change. They also pressed for stronger domestic capacity in emerging technologies.
Participants also pushed for better sports facilities and a homegrown manufacturing base for sports gear and related products.
Another participant said, “Suggestions were also made on developing infrastructure for emerging technologies, supporting the AI revolution and promoting innovation.”
Skilling And Employability
Participants pointed to a gap between what companies need and what colleges teach. They said education and training programmes must track changing industry demands so young people are better prepared for work.
The PM Internship Scheme also came up for discussion, with recommendations to make it more attractive and effective in enhancing employability.
Employment generation remained another major focus. Participants also called for stronger training infrastructure and upgraded skilling programmes to prepare workers for technology-led shifts and disruptions in the labour market.
Consultation Exercise Ends
The youth meeting widens the Finance Ministry’s standard pre-Budget round, which usually covers economists, industry leaders, farmers, financial institutions, trade unions and other groups. The Union Budget 2027-28 consultation cycle opened on November 16 with talks with leading economists.
Sitharaman later met stakeholders from agriculture and rural development, manufacturing, MSMEs, startups, capital markets, banking and financial services. Other rounds covered information technology, infrastructure, energy and sustainability, employment and labour, healthcare, social issues, research and development, higher education, schooling and skilling.
The finance ministry will now examine the suggestions received across these meetings as it finalises proposals for the Union Budget 2027-28, which is scheduled to be presented in February 2027.