Over 1.55 Lakh Register For PM Internship Scheme Offering 12-Month Experience

Under this program, interns will receive a monthly financial assistance package of ₹4,500 from the Government of India, along with an additional ₹500 from the host industry. To further support interns, the government is offering a one-time grant of ₹6,000 to cover incidental expenses during the internship. Additionally, every intern will be provided with insurance coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, ensuring protection throughout their internship period.