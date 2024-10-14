Over 1.55 Lakh Register For PM Internship Scheme Offering 12-Month Experience

More than 1.55 lakh candidates have registered for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme, according to sources on Sunday. The dedicated portal for the scheme went live for registration at 5 pm on October 12, and the pilot project target was to attract 1.25 lakh candidates. However, sources confirmed that the number of registered candidates had reached 1,55,109 by Sunday.
The scheme is open to candidates aged 21-24 years and is being implemented by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs through the portal .
The internships will commence on December 2. As part of the scheme, interns will receive "a monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for 12 months and a one-time grant of Rs 6,000."
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs stated on Saturday that in the past week, "the portal added more than 80,000 opportunities across 24 sectors, including oil, gas and energy, travel and hospitality and automotive."
"The portal ensures efficient access to internships across sectors with Aadhaar-based registration and tools like bio-data generation," the ministry added.
The initial cost of the scheme's pilot project is estimated at Rs 800 crore.
Announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Union Budget 2024, the scheme aims to provide internship opportunities in India's top 500 companies for a duration of 12 months.
The Prime Minister Internship Scheme provides young candidates with a unique 12-month opportunity to gain real-world experience in India's leading companies.
Under this program, interns will receive a monthly financial assistance package of ₹4,500 from the Government of India, along with an additional ₹500 from the host industry. To further support interns, the government is offering a one-time grant of ₹6,000 to cover incidental expenses during the internship. Additionally, every intern will be provided with insurance coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, ensuring protection throughout their internship period.
Who is Eligible?
Candidates who have passed High School or Higher Secondary School, have a certificate from an ITI, have a diploma from a polytechnic institute. Graduated with degrees such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma, etc.
This initiative opens doors for practical exposure and skill development, preparing candidates for future opportunities in India's top sectors.
