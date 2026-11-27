The wider economy looks less comfortable. Eurostat recorded annual EU inflation of 4% in October. In the euro area, energy prices rose 21% year-on-year, up from 19% in September. The latest energy-price shock has also been compounded by disruptions in the Middle East, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, exposing Europe to multiple geopolitical risks beyond its confrontation with Russia. The Commission's autumn forecast projects growth of 1.4% in both 2026 and 2027, with inflation at 3.3% and 3.2%. Higher energy and transport costs, tighter financing and the repayment of pandemic-era borrowing leave governments little fiscal room just as they are asked to spend more on defence.