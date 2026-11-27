EU leaders failed to reach agreement on the bloc's €1.58 trillion long-term budget
Disputes over defence, Ukraine funding, agricultural subsidies and national contributions remain unresolved
The next negotiations in December will test whether Europe can finance its security and economic ambitions collectively
In Antalya, the European Union joined more than 130 countries in asking for an explicit commitment to move away from fossil fuels. The proposed final decision did not carry their support. Saudi Arabia, other OPEC members and Russia opposed stronger language, and the EU declined to endorse the outcome.
Four days later, European leaders met the same struggle at home. The special European Council in Brussels on Friday ended without an agreement on the 2028-34 budget. Talks on its size, the split of funding and new revenue sources resume in December. There was progress on Ukraine, with 24 member states backing the proposed 2027 assistance package.
The two meetings pose a hard question. European governments broadly accept that they must strengthen their global position, back Ukraine and prepare for a prolonged confrontation with Russia. Agreeing who pays, and which domestic priorities give way, is proving far harder.
Antalya To Brussels
The COP31 dispute turned on the pace of the energy transition and the money needed to deliver it. The EU's joint declaration said the proposed Antalya Pact failed even to acknowledge the need to move away from fossil fuels. The coalition pressing for stronger wording included the UK, Canada, Norway, Panama, small island states and several developing countries.
Shared support for the goal did not mean shared circumstances. Coal still supplies around 71% of India's electricity, against 48% in Southeast Asia. The EU generated 47.2% of its power from renewables and 23.2% from nuclear in 2025.
Europe's transition is further along, yet conventional energy has not gone away. Fossil fuels still made up 29.6% of its electricity in 2025, and the bloc imported 57.3% of the energy it consumed in 2024.
The divide in Antalya therefore also reflected unequal access to renewable infrastructure, finance and technology. Many developing countries backed tougher climate language while still leaning on coal, oil and gas to meet rising demand and build industry. Europe now faces a similar argument within its own borders. How does it fund strategic ambitions without crushing individual economies?
The Budget Fight
The Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) sets EU spending priorities for seven years. European Council President António Costa's revised proposal for 2028-34 stands at about €1.583 trillion in constant 2025 prices. The current 2021-27 framework is €1.270 trillion.
In current prices, the proposal comes to roughly €1.781 trillion, which is about €204 billion below the European Commission's original €1.985 trillion. Costa wants national contributions kept manageable while freeing more money for defence, technology and industrial competitiveness.
Defence, security and space rises from €26.8 billion to €81.2 billion in constant prices, an increase of 203%. The European Competitiveness Fund more than doubles to €336.4 billion. Horizon Europe research funding grows to €140 billion.
Farming and regional budgets take the strain. Direct Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) income support falls from €288.3 billion to €261 billion, a cut of 9.5%. Cohesion and regional development allocations drop by 12.3%.
The CAP figure needs context since, the revised framework separately provides €293.7 billion in current prices for agricultural income support and €6.3 billion for a Unity Safety Net against market disruption. A further €453 billion sits under National and Regional Partnership Plans, which can support agriculture and rural communities. Another €45 billion in unallocated funds becomes available from 2028 for farmers' and regional needs. Even so, the real value of direct CAP support falls.
That matters because European food production is exposed to global supply chains and energy prices. The EU imports around 30% of its nitrogen fertilisers, 70% of its phosphatic fertilisers and 40% of its potassium fertilisers. Natural gas accounts for about 70% of nitrogen fertiliser production costs. In April 2026, nitrogen fertiliser prices were 71% above their 2024 average, according to the European Commission.
The EU has responded by suspending customs duties on selected nitrogen fertiliser imports for a year, excluding Russia and Belarus. The measure should save about €60 million. For farmers, fertiliser costs and availability bear directly on production and food security. Cutting direct support in such conditions is politically sensitive.
Who Pays
The budget row also mirrors the different financial positions of member states. Germany and the Netherlands are among the largest net contributors. Poland and Romania draw substantial sums from EU programmes.
An analysis by Germany's Institut der deutschen Wirtschaft, using European Commission data for 2025, puts Germany's net contribution at €14.9 billion. France follows at €5.37 billion and Italy at €3.28 billion. Poland received net funding of €6.67 billion and Romania €5.95 billion.
Those numbers explain the different instincts in the room. Germany and other wealthier contributors want payments held down. Countries reliant on cohesion funding want regional infrastructure and development protected. France and Italy have strong interests in preserving farm support.
Costa has floated five new sources of EU revenue, covering digital services, emissions trading, the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, tobacco and non-recycled electronic waste. With adjustments to existing revenue streams, they are expected to raise about €58.2 billion a year in 2025 prices. The goal is to ease pressure on national treasuries, with average national contributions rising only from 0.80% to 0.82% of gross national income.
The plan has opened another argument over who ultimately foots the bill. Countries hosting big technology firms and carbon-intensive industries could pay disproportionately. Giving Brussels more control over these revenues also raises questions about how fiscal responsibility is shared between the EU and national governments.
Ukraine's Bill
Ukraine's financing is among the hardest parts of the debate. The EU and its member states have mobilised about €245.5 billion since Russia's full-scale invasion, covering military assistance, financial aid and support for Ukrainian refugees. Of that, €131.3 billion has been mobilised through the EU budget, including the €30.9 billion already disbursed under the Ukraine Support Loan.
A separate €90-billion Ukraine Support Loan for 2026-27 is funded by borrowing on capital markets and backed by the EU budget. It provides €60 billion for military assistance and defence-industry procurement and €30 billion for economic and budgetary support. The Council says €30.9 billion has been disbursed so far: €18.1 billion for defence procurement, €6.9 billion in macro-financial assistance and €5.9 billion through the Ukraine Facility.
Repayment is central as Ukraine is expected to repay the principal from war reparations received from Russia. Because the borrowing is backed by the common budget, that guarantee becomes vital if reparations are delayed or never arrive. This creates a long-term financial exposure although it does not mean the entire loan has become a direct loss for European taxpayers, and the full €131.3 billion in EU budget assistance is not subject to the same repayment condition.
The Commission has also proposed up to €45 billion in additional aid for 2027, made up of up to €25 billion for military support and €20 billion for general budgetary assistance. The proposed 2027 loan follows the same limited-recourse arrangement, with its principal repayable only when Ukraine receives Russian war reparations. It would also be guaranteed by the EU budget. At the November summit, 24 member states backed the proposal. Bulgaria said it would join only the non-military component. Leaders agreed to return to the question in December.
For 2028-34, the revised framework includes a separate Ukraine Reserve of up to €100 billion in current prices, about €88.9 billion in constant 2025 prices. It sits outside the MFF spending ceilings and combines budgetary guarantees, other assistance and loans. It is not an unconditional grant commitment.
The divisions therefore concern how aid should be financed and distributed, and how long European taxpayers should carry the exposure. Support remains substantial. Its future structure is becoming a tougher negotiation.
Russia's Pressure
The confrontation with Russia has also reshaped Europe's energy market. Gazprom stopped supplying gas through Ukraine on January 1, 2025, after the transit agreement expired. Supplies continued through the TurkStream pipeline and as LNG. Even so, Russia's share of EU gas imports fell from 45% in 2021 to 13% in 2025.
Under the EU's phased ban, remaining long-term Russian LNG imports are due to end on January 1, 2027. Long-term pipeline gas imports are scheduled to stop on September 30, 2027, with a possible extension to November 1 if storage targets are at risk. Replacing those volumes has left Europe exposed to global prices and competition for LNG. On November 20, the Commission said EU gas storage stood at around 70%, with no immediate risk to winter supply.
The wider economy looks less comfortable. Eurostat recorded annual EU inflation of 4% in October. In the euro area, energy prices rose 21% year-on-year, up from 19% in September. The latest energy-price shock has also been compounded by disruptions in the Middle East, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, exposing Europe to multiple geopolitical risks beyond its confrontation with Russia. The Commission's autumn forecast projects growth of 1.4% in both 2026 and 2027, with inflation at 3.3% and 3.2%. Higher energy and transport costs, tighter financing and the repayment of pandemic-era borrowing leave governments little fiscal room just as they are asked to spend more on defence.
Security worries now stretch into cyberspace and the Black Sea. The European Council lists cyberattacks, sabotage, interference in democratic processes and threats to critical infrastructure as part of Russia's wider hybrid activity.
On November 15, a French Navy aircraft deployed for NATO deterrence operations reported two drones drifting in the Black Sea. Romania's Defence Ministry said naval explosive-ordnance teams would investigate reported debris near Mangalia and components in the Sfântu Gheorghe area. The inspection mission was subsequently postponed due to adverse weather.
Shipping is under pressure too. Reuters reported that maritime security firm Diaplous had logged at least 17 vessels attacked off Romania and Bulgaria since mid-July. A regional official said the Liberian-flagged LPG tanker Gas Husky sank after being hit by projectiles, with all 19 crew rescued. Responsibility for individual attacks has not been conclusively established, and Russia has denied involvement in some incidents.
The proposed MFF reflects these concerns. Alongside defence and security funding of €81.2 billion, military mobility rises from €1.82 billion to nearly €14 billion. Europe is preparing to build up its own defence production, surveillance and ability to move military equipment across the continent.
The Test Ahead
The argument is not necessarily over whether Russia is a security threat or whether Ukraine needs continued help. Twenty-four member states backed the extra financing for Kyiv. The harder question is how much of the cost should be carried collectively through the EU budget, how much through national contributions and how much through cuts to established programmes.
Europe's strategic priorities are growing while its governments split over the sharing of financial burdens. The December talks will test whether the bloc can sustain support for Ukraine, strengthen its defences and protect its economic foundations without deepening the divide between net contributors and recipients.
The budget failure has brought that tension into the open. The next summit will be as much a test of European political solidarity as of the bloc's ability to pay for its ambitions.