In 2025, net financial transfers from multilateral development banks to developing nations turned negative for the first time since 2006. Poorer countries are paying back more in debt service than they receive in new funds, even as climate disasters force them into emergency borrowing.
The breakdown in Antalya arrives at a moment when climate science warns of a looming temperature overshoot above 1.5°C, which negotiators hope to keep short and shallow. Yet the collapse of consensus shows how fragile multilateralism has become when the world enters the critical implementation phase.
Even without signing the voluntary pledge, India still holds a decisive role in shaping an equitable global energy transition. For India, leading this transition can be a major economic and strategic opportunity.
When negotiators gathered in Antalya, Türkiye, for the Conference of Parties-31 (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Turkish Presidency presented a top down headline vision. This is a “35-by-35” pledge, a plan to ensure that at least 35 per cent of the world’s final energy demand is met by electricity by 2035. Rising from today’s share of roughly 20–23 per cent requires expanding electrification at nearly four times the pace seen since 2010. Clean electrification is the inevitable pathway to not only decarbonise the economy, but also to clean up the local air and protect public health.
Yet, as the climate talks closed without an overarching pact and the cover decision that included the 35 by 35 target was watered down, the fault lines in the global clean energy transition got exposed.
Lack of effective outcome on financial and technology support to enable clean energy transition in the Global South is a missed opportunity. For developing countries, this shift to economy-wide clean electrification is the way forward to leapfrog past the dirty, carbon-intensive pathways. Electric motors, heat pumps, induction stoves and more deliver far more useful work from the same energy input. For example, conventional internal combustion engines running on gas and oil are hugely wasteful, losing 70–80 per cent of their energy as heat. But electric drivetrains, by contrast, convert 80–90 per cent of their energy directly into motion. Moreover, switching from combustion to clean electricity eliminates tailpipe exhaust and indoor smoke, cleans urban air and strengthens energy security.
Need To Build Scale And Speed
While advanced economies need to replace entrenched fossil-fuel infrastructure, emerging economies can build clean, electric systems from the ground up. In Africa and Asia, countries like Ethiopia and Nepal are already combining abundant domestic hydropower with electric transport. Across India, electrification of vehicles, expansion of renewable energy, solar irrigation pumps, focus on induction cooking are replacing older fuel systems in farms, on roads and in factories. But this is still very nascent and needs to build scale and speed.
Yet a global goal faces hard economic reality on the ground as the developing countries face the challenge of universal clean energy access, poverty alleviation, building basic infrastructure, industry and power in rapidly growing cities. Doing so on a clean electric pathway demands massive upfront capital for solar and wind farms, reinforced power grids, large-scale battery storage and modern appliances.
In countries like India, financially strained power distribution companies, unreliable local supply and heavy reliance on imported clean-tech components make energy transition harder. According to the International Energy Agency, to meet the target of 35 by 35, India requires more than $2 trillion. When capital costs are high, global interest rates make borrowing more expensive for developing nations than for the rich ones, an unfunded global target can impose unfair burden on the Global South. Moreover, deploying clean energy technologies without domestic manufacturing capabilities can leave India and the Global South trapped in low-margin downstream assembly and heavy import dependence. For example, India is sourcing up to 81 per cent of its solar PV imports from China due to negligible domestic wafer and polysilicon capacity. It is necessary to move up the value chain into upstream manufacturing of green technologies at scale.
This tension was so evident in the negotiation rooms in Antalya. This led to progressive dilution of the target in the cover decision during the climate talks. The early November 16 draft of the COP31 decision tied the 35-by-35 electrification goal directly to the First Global Stocktake energy package, which includes tripling renewable energy, doubling energy efficiency by 2030, explicitly phasing out fossil fuels and guaranteeing affordable, predictable finance for developing nations. Five days later, the third draft removed the reference to phasing out fossil fuels. Clear mandates were weakened to vague calls for cooperation, and financial commitments were diluted to a non-committal phrase like “can help”.
By the end of the COP 31, the 35-by-35 target became a purely voluntary pledge backed by roughly 80 nations, alongside a broader Electrification Delivery Package endorsed by 150 countries, 37 cities and over 260 businesses.
Yet, outside the formal talks, rich countries championed voluntary alliances like the ‘Electrify Now Finance Coalition’ and a new ‘grid assistance hub’. Inside the rooms, however, India and the Like-Minded Developing Countries refused to sign the pledge as the principle of climate justice was ignored. They reasoned that voluntary side deals cannot replace binding public finance, especially when wealthy nations simultaneously blocked funding and governance for the ‘Just Transition Mechanism’.
Worse still, at the time of the launch of the Second Global Stocktake in COP31, expert assessments showed a stark reality of the global climate finance. In 2025, net financial transfers from multilateral development banks to developing nations turned negative for the first time since 2006. Poorer countries are paying back more in debt service than they receive in new funds, even as climate disasters force them into emergency borrowing. Experts warned that without predictable, debt-free finance, there is neither equity nor a lasting deal.
Even without signing the voluntary pledge, India still holds a decisive role in shaping an equitable global energy transition. For India, leading this transition can be a major economic and strategic opportunity. By scaling domestic manufacturing for batteries, solar modules, grid equipment and electric vehicles, India can reduce import dependence, create millions of green jobs and position itself as a reliable, low-cost clean-technology supplier for the entire Global South.
India can build practical, low-cost solutions—from digital grid management to affordable electric mobility. At the same time, this must be matched by real enablers including concessional grants rather than debt-inducing loans, open technology transfer without restrictive intellectual property barriers, institutional capacity building and fair support to upstream green manufacturing.
Ambition Without Enablers
The breakdown in Antalya arrives at a moment when climate science warns of a looming temperature overshoot above 1.5°C, which negotiators hope to keep short and shallow. Yet the collapse of consensus shows how fragile multilateralism has become when the world enters the critical implementation phase.
Still, the path forward is not closed. Even as a voluntary benchmark, clean electrification remains an essential bridge toward the Second Global Stocktake, which runs through COP33 in 2028. Countries can track electricity’s rising share and grid investments transparently through their Nationally Determined Contributions and Biennial Transparency Reports, using hard data to hold the Global North accountable for finance and technology delivery. Ultimately, the lesson from COP31 is that the Global South is ready to leapfrog into an electric future, and countries like India can build it, provided this is backed by money, technology and equity needed to make them real.
(The author is Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Centre for Science and Environment, New Delhi)
(Views expressed are personal)