In countries like India, financially strained power distribution companies, unreliable local supply and heavy reliance on imported clean-tech components make energy transition harder. According to the International Energy Agency, to meet the target of 35 by 35, India requires more than $2 trillion. When capital costs are high, global interest rates make borrowing more expensive for developing nations than for the rich ones, an unfunded global target can impose unfair burden on the Global South. Moreover, deploying clean energy technologies without domestic manufacturing capabilities can leave India and the Global South trapped in low-margin downstream assembly and heavy import dependence. For example, India is sourcing up to 81 per cent of its solar PV imports from China due to negligible domestic wafer and polysilicon capacity. It is necessary to move up the value chain into upstream manufacturing of green technologies at scale.