Nvidia chip sellers have reportedly warned neocloud providers that serving Chinese companies could jeopardise their access to advanced GPUs.
New US export controls seek to close a loophole that allowed Chinese firms to rent computing power from overseas data centres.
The restrictions are prompting chip sellers to seek alternative buyers and adding pressure to specialised cloud providers.
The battle over artificial intelligence is no longer being fought only in chip factories or government offices. It is increasingly moving into the data centres where computing power is rented, shared and put to work. Companies selling Nvidia's advanced AI processors have reportedly warned specialised cloud providers that they could lose access to the chips if they allow Chinese firms to rent even part of their computing capacity.
The warning comes as Washington tightens restrictions on China's access to advanced American semiconductors, including through overseas data centres.
According to a CNBC report, citing two people familiar with the matter, chip sellers communicated the warning to neocloud providers after the Trump administration announced new restrictions on November 16. These specialised cloud companies operate data centres equipped with graphics processing units (GPUs), which businesses rent to train and run artificial intelligence models. The warning reportedly goes beyond Nvidia's earlier position that it would not sell chips to customers renting out more than 50 per cent of their GPUs to Chinese companies.
US Moves To Close The Remote-Access Loophole
The warning follows an interim final rule issued by the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), which came into effect on November 19. The regulation seeks to restrict overseas data centres from supplying significant volumes of computing power based on advanced US semiconductors to companies headquartered in countries of concern, including China and Macau. Covered facilities and chip exporters face new licensing and due-diligence requirements.
Earlier American export controls had effectively barred Chinese companies from buying and importing Nvidia's most advanced AI chips. But the restrictions left another route open: Chinese firms could rent computing capacity from data centres located in other countries, allowing them to use powerful processors without physically importing them into China. The new rule is intended to close that indirect route to advanced computing technology.
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC that the measures were intended to close avenues of indirect access, including smuggling through Southeast Asia and remote connections to data centres in third countries. The restrictions therefore affect more than chip shipments: they also reach the infrastructure and commercial arrangements through which computing power is supplied.
Chip Sellers Search For New Buyers
The tightening rules are already reshaping the market for AI computing capacity. According to CNBC, chip sellers are looking for alternative buyers for GPUs originally intended for data centres expected to serve Chinese customers. Two of the three people familiar with the matter said sellers appeared to be seeking new customers for these processors.
The pressure comes at a sensitive time for neocloud companies, whose business models depend on keeping expensive GPU infrastructure in constant use. Restrictions on Chinese customers could leave some providers searching for replacement clients, while investors are already questioning the sustainability of the AI infrastructure boom. Nvidia has also raised concerns about a proposed US law, the Remote Access Security Act, which has cleared the House of Representatives but is awaiting Senate approval.