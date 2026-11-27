According to a CNBC report, citing two people familiar with the matter, chip sellers communicated the warning to neocloud providers after the Trump administration announced new restrictions on November 16. These specialised cloud companies operate data centres equipped with graphics processing units (GPUs), which businesses rent to train and run artificial intelligence models. The warning reportedly goes beyond Nvidia's earlier position that it would not sell chips to customers renting out more than 50 per cent of their GPUs to Chinese companies.