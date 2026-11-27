SAP has identified suspicious activity and says it has found no evidence so far of unauthorised access to customer business data.
A report by Der Spiegel alleged that attackers targeted SAP's GitHub presence and obtained employee authentication tokens.
SAP reportedly restricted GitHub access and suspended automated development processes as it investigates the incident.
A security scare at one of Europe's biggest software companies has raised fresh questions about the vulnerability of the systems used to build and deliver digital products. German technology giant SAP has identified suspicious activity within its systems and taken steps to protect its services, but says its investigation has found no evidence so far of unauthorised access to customers' business data.
The company confirmed the development to Reuters on Friday, following a report by German magazine Der Spiegel that SAP was dealing with a cyberattack.
In a statement to Reuters, SAP said it had promptly implemented measures to protect customers and preserve the security of its services after detecting the suspicious activity. “Based on our investigation to date, we have found no evidence of unauthorised access to customer business data,” the company said. It did not disclose the nature of the activity, the systems affected or who might have been responsible.
What Happened At SAP?
Der Spiegel reported on Thursday that SAP had informed employees about an active security incident through an internal communication. The company was reportedly handling the matter under the internal codename 'Project Granite'. According to the magazine's report, the suspected intrusion involved SAP's presence on GitHub, a platform widely used by software developers to store, manage and collaborate on computer code.
A source cited by Der Spiegel alleged that attackers had obtained authentication tokens belonging to SAP employees. These digital credentials can provide access to online accounts and development platforms. If compromised, they could potentially allow an intruder to access or manipulate source code. However, the reported theft of tokens and possible access to source code have not been independently confirmed by SAP.
According to Handelsblatt, SAP responded by restricting access to GitHub, suspending automated processes in software development and replacing signing keys. These steps were intended to prevent anyone using potentially compromised credentials from retaining access to systems or code. The report said several teams were affected by the measures.
Why The Incident Matters
SAP, headquartered in Walldorf, Germany, is one of the world's largest enterprise software companies. Its products help businesses manage essential operations, including finance, human resources, procurement and supply chains. A security incident involving its software development infrastructure therefore raises concerns beyond the company itself, particularly if the integrity of source code or software delivery systems is affected.
For now, however, the company has drawn a distinction between suspicious activity and confirmed access to customer information. Its statement rules out neither the possibility of exposure to other systems nor the reported concerns over source code; it says only that its investigation has found no evidence of unauthorised access to customer business data so far. The investigation continues, while important questions about the intrusion, its origin and its full scope remain unanswered.