A more direct financial loss was reported by French banking group Crédit Mutuel Arkéa. In a November 4 statement, the bank said attackers had accessed one of its accounts through a third-party service-provider platform and made unauthorised transfers. It did not confirm the reported €118 million loss, but said the amount involved was of that general magnitude. Some funds had been blocked and recovery efforts were under way. Customer accounts and assets were not affected, although some transactions were delayed.