The FBI is investigating a suspected hack of its National Crime Information Center (NCIC)
The scope of the intrusion and whether criminal justice records were accessed remain unknown
Separate cyber incidents have affected financial institutions, technology platforms and critical infrastructure
The FBI is investigating an apparent breach of its National Crime Information Center (NCIC), a database used by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies across the US, according to reports published on Saturday. The suspected intrusion raises questions about the security of a system holding sensitive criminal justice records, although its scope and impact remain unknown.
AP reported that the FBI was investigating the incident. Reuters, citing CNN and two people briefed on the matter, also reported the breach. The FBI declined to comment on either of the reports. As of Sunday, there had been no public confirmation from the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency or the Justice Department.
The NCIC contains information on fugitives, missing persons, criminal histories and stolen property. It remains unclear whether attackers accessed or stole any data, or who was responsible. The report follows a separate compromise of the FBI’s recruitment website in September, attributed to the ShinyHunters hacking group.
Banks And Financial Networks Targeted
The suspected FBI breach comes amid recent attacks involving financial institutions and their third-party service providers. On Thursday, JPMorgan Chase disclosed that vendors providing services to the bank had been targeted. Customer names and email addresses held by external providers may have been accessed, but the bank said its own services were unaffected.
Visa said the incident involved a third-party provider in the Asia-Pacific region, while its systems and payment data were not affected. Mastercard reported that a limited number of customer email addresses had been exposed through an external provider. A cyber-extortion group called n0n claimed responsibility for attacks involving the companies, but Reuters could not independently verify the data it published. The disclosures did not indicate breaches of the companies’ core banking or payment-processing systems.
A more direct financial loss was reported by French banking group Crédit Mutuel Arkéa. In a November 4 statement, the bank said attackers had accessed one of its accounts through a third-party service-provider platform and made unauthorised transfers. It did not confirm the reported €118 million loss, but said the amount involved was of that general magnitude. Some funds had been blocked and recovery efforts were under way. Customer accounts and assets were not affected, although some transactions were delayed.
The European Banking Authority’s November risk assessment recorded nearly 5,500 major information and communications technology incidents reported by financial institutions between January 2025 and September 2026. Banks accounted for more than 4,000. The figures include system failures and other ICT incidents, not only cyberattacks. The regulator also flagged financial institutions’ growing reliance on external technology and cloud-service providers.
Technology Supply Chains Exposed
A compromise involving software provider Optimizely demonstrated how an attack on one platform can affect multiple organisations. The company said an attacker exploited a vulnerability in its Web Experimentation account-registration system to impersonate users and insert malicious JavaScript into customer projects.
Researchers identified the code on websites belonging to 178 organisations. It was designed to steal payment information, cryptocurrency and browser data, and deliver exploit code targeting older Apple devices. Optimizely said it detected the incident on Monday, blocked the malicious code and fixed the vulnerability within three hours. Fewer than 5% of its Web Experimentation customers were affected, it said, adding that no customer passwords had been compromised.
The European Commission separately confirmed a cybercampaign involving publicly available artificial intelligence tools. It detected the activity on October 22 and confirmed the incident four days later. Several applications were temporarily taken offline as a precaution, but most had since been restored. Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said the investigation was ongoing and the perpetrators had not been identified. The Commission reported no evidence of a data breach affecting its staff as a whole.
Attacks On Physical Infrastructure
Cyber intrusions have also targeted systems controlling physical equipment. Commercial refrigeration systems at supermarkets across several European countries have been hit since October, according to a joint statement by the European Commission and the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity. A further wave was reported on November 1 and 2.
Singapore’s Cyber Security Agency said hundreds of supermarkets in France, followed by stores in Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden and Ireland, were affected. Attackers reportedly gained unauthorised remote access to refrigeration-management systems and manipulated temperature settings, causing food spoilage and operational disruption.
A separate intrusion targeted refrigeration equipment at three sites operated by France’s national blood service. FBI Cyber chief Brett Leatherman said alarms alerted staff, who secured the blood products. No blood was lost. The FBI and other US agencies subsequently warned operators about vulnerabilities in industrial refrigeration and cold-chain monitoring systems.
A joint advisory issued by US agencies in April also documented Iranian-affiliated cyber actors exploiting internet-facing programmable logic controllers. The FBI, CISA and the National Security Agency reported disruptions involving operational technology in local government, water and wastewater services, and energy. The incidents showed how intrusions can affect equipment that controls physical processes, rather than only systems holding data.
A Wider Cybersecurity Challenge
The incidents span law enforcement databases, financial networks, software platforms and infrastructure. They also illustrate different points of vulnerability: external service providers can expose information across several organisations, while access to operational technology can disrupt physical operations.
On Wednesday, the White House said there was no evidence that recent Microsoft, Federal Aviation Administration and banking-service outages were connected or caused by a cyberattack. JPMorgan also said a disruption to its banking services on November 16 resulted from a software bug and was unrelated to the subsequent vendor attack.
The NCIC incident remains a reported breach under investigation, with no confirmed information about data exposure or the attackers. Its significance lies in the sensitivity of the system involved, at a time when cyber vulnerabilities are being reported across an increasingly broad range of public and private infrastructure.