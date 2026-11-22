Three deaths have been confirmed following the factory fire in Indonesia's Banten province
Police reported recovering seven body bags, with forensic identification still underway
Dozens of workers remain unaccounted for as rescuers search the damaged factory
At least three people have been killed and dozens remain missing after a fire tore through a confectionery factory in Indonesia's Banten province, as rescue teams recovered six body bags from the premises on Sunday.
The fire broke out at around 5 PM on Saturday at PT Fonusa Agung Mulia (FAM), located in the Pancatama Industrial Estate in Cikande, Serang Regency, approximately 50 km from Jakarta.
Indonesia's state news agency, citing the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) in Banten, reported that three people had been found dead, 15 had survived, four were injured and receiving treatment, and 36 others remained missing.
However, a subsequent update from the Indonesian National Police reported that six body bags had been evacuated from the factory. Banten Regional Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Maruli Ahiles Hutapea said 42 of the 54 employees initially recorded by police remained unaccounted for, while 11 had returned home and one was receiving medical treatment. The six body bags have yet to be treated as six confirmed fatalities, with forensic identification underway.
Collapsed Building Delays Rescue
Banten Governor Andra Soni said 15 fire engines were deployed alongside military, police, disaster-management and rescue personnel. Although the blaze was brought under control by Sunday morning, cooling operations continued because materials used in confectionery production could cause the fire to reignite.
Parts of the factory had collapsed, preventing rescue workers from accessing sections of the production and office buildings. Police said search and evacuation operations would resume once the structure was declared safe.
The Banten Regional Police deployed Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) teams to identify recovered bodies and coordinate with workers' families and the company to establish the whereabouts of those still missing.
Cause Of Fire Under Investigation
Police plan to deploy a forensic laboratory team to determine the cause of the fire once the premises have cooled and become safe for investigators.
The factory's management apologised for the incident and acknowledged difficulties in communicating with the families of affected workers. Speaking to Antara, company representative Jefri said an emergency hotline had been established but had not functioned effectively amid the rescue operations and confusion over contact details. Authorities have not yet established what caused the blaze.