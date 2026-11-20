Donbas and NATO remain major obstacles to peace.
Russia demands territory, while Ukraine seeks security guarantees.
US and European differences further complicate peace efforts.
Donald Trump wants Russia and Ukraine to stop fighting. Vladimir Putin wants more Ukrainian territory. Volodymyr Zelenskyy refuses to surrender it. And European leaders are pushing for continued military pressure on Moscow.
These competing positions have turned the search for peace into a complicated diplomatic exercise. Although fresh efforts have been made that involve Washington, Moscow and Beijing, an agreement that will last for long remains difficult to achieve.
Here are the major obstacles to a peace deal and where the key stakeholders stand.
Donbas Is The Biggest Obstacle
One of the major disagreements between the countries is over new territorial borders. Ukrainian region of Donbas, which includes Donetsk and Luhansk, is a major point of contention.
Russia wants control over this region and has asked Ukraine to give up areas that it considers part of its territory. Putin has said that territorial questions must be addressed as part of any agreement to end the war.
Ukraine has rejected the demands to surrender land. Zelenskyy has previously said that giving up territory would mean rewarding Russia for its invasion. He says this will leave Ukraine vulnerable to further attacks.
The United States has also explored possible arrangements that could involve Ukrainian territory and security guarantees. Zelenskyy has said Washington discussed the possibility of Ukraine giving up parts of Donbas in return for a path towards NATO membership.
But this is a difficult choice for Kyiv, agreeing to this would mean backlash at home, while rejecting it could make negotiations harder.
NATO Remains Another Obstacle
The relationship between Ukraine and NATO has emerged as a major contention in reaching to any agreement. Kyiv is demanding stronger security to prevent any future attack. Ukraine has shown its interest in joining NATO as it would bring it under a collective defence system,
According to Article 5 of NATO's founding treaty, an attack on one member is treated as an attack on all members.
Russia has strongly opposed the idea of Ukraine joining the NATO alliance. According to Moscow, NATO's eastward expansion and its growing military presence near Russian borders are a security threat.
This has made negotiations more complicated. The two sides would need to decide what other security arrangements could prevent another conflict, even after Ukraine agrees to delay or abandon its NATO ambitions.
What Russia Is Demanding To End The War?
Russia wants a peace agreement that addresses not just the fighting in Ukraine but also what it describes as its wider security concerns in Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that Ukraine give up control of the entire Donbas region, including areas Russian forces have failed to capture.
Moscow also wants Ukraine to abandon its bid to join NATO and accept limits on the size and capabilities of its military. Russia has further opposed the deployment of European troops in Ukraine after a peace deal, warning that they would be treated as legitimate targets.
Beyond Ukraine, Moscow wants NATO to stop expanding and withdraw its military presence from parts of Eastern Europe, particularly countries that joined the alliance after 1997. Russia has rejected a temporary ceasefire, arguing that it would give Ukrainian forces time to regroup and rearm.
Zelenskyy Has Opposed The Idea Of A Quick Deal
Zelenskyy has rejected the idea of a quick peace deal with Russia. He is also opposing the idea of Ukraine surrendering parts of Donbas to Russia. Zelenskyy has also questioned US proposals on Europe's future security, as, according to him, it could serve Putin's interests and weaken NATO.
Zelenskyy wants that any agreement to end the war must include security guarantees for Ukraine. He also wants continued military support. While Trump has suggested that Ukraine needs to compromise to end the war, Zelenskyy has maintained that peace cannot come at the cost of Ukraine's sovereignty.
Trump Wants To End War Immediately
Trump has accused Zelenskyy of delaying a peace deal and refusing to make compromises. He has also blamed Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries for worsening global diesel supplies and fuel prices. The US-Israel war with Iran has disturbed oil supplies from the Middle East, as the Strait of Hormuz is effectively closed for oil transport.
Due to the Iran war, energy prices have increased, and this has added pressure on Washington to stabilise markets. Trump therefore wants to end the Ukraine war. He has also defended easing some sanctions on Moscow. US argues that further pressure could derail peace negotiations.
Why Europe Wants Ukraine To Strike Inside Russia?
Ukraine has continuously targeted the Russian military facilities, oil refineries, energy infrastructure and supply routes deep inside Russian territory. These attacks are done to weaken Moscow’s ability to increase the cost of continuing the war.
European leaders have openly backed this approach of Ukraine. They argue that Ukraine should be able to strike targets inside Russia that support its war effort.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has defended Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries, saying it was "understandable" for Kyiv to target facilities that help the Russian government and military continue the war.
Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has also rejected criticism of Ukraine's long-range strikes. Britain has also defended the attacks, arguing that they will weaken Russia's military capabilities.
This position of various European leaders has exposed differences between European allies and Washington over how Ukraine should move in the war.
Some US officials have questioned whether deep strikes are helping bring the conflict closer to an end.
The disagreement highlights a wider problem in peace efforts- even as Washington pushes for negotiations, European countries continue to support military pressure on Russia, making it harder to agree on the conditions under which the fighting should stop.