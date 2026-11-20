Trump announced trade and defence initiatives during visits to the Philippines and Thailand
The Manila Quad summit outlined fresh cooperation on maritime security, technology and supply chains
Meetings with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin focused on strategic stability, trade and global security
US President Donald Trump's three-day Asia tour, from November 17 to 19, moved between two very different diplomatic settings. In Manila, the US President pursued commercial agreements and strengthened military partnerships with regional allies. In Shenzhen, he met Chinese President Xi Jinping before joining Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin for an unprecedented trilateral summit.
The trip brought together the central themes of Trump's foreign policy: transactional diplomacy with allies, competition with China, and direct engagement with major powers. Yet the announcements varied considerably in substance, from trade negotiations still awaiting formal approval to broad declarations on international security. Five developments offer a picture of where Washington's Asia policy is heading.
Manila Puts American Commercial And Defence Interests First
The White House valued the commercial deals and strategic investments announced during Trump's Philippines visit at more than $17 billion. The headline transaction was a $12 billion Boeing and GE Aerospace sale to Philippine Airlines for up to 20 Boeing 787 aircraft and engines.
Defence cooperation was another major component. Washington announced plans to pursue a Foreign Military Financing package worth more than $2 billion, including $400 million earmarked for Philippine capabilities in the South China Sea. The package covers long-range fire systems, drones and command-and-control infrastructure. Other announcements included defence technology projects, satellite connectivity and cooperation on civil nuclear energy.
This highlights Philippines’ strategic importance to US security interests in the Indo-Pacific, particularly in the South China Sea. For Manila, closer defence cooperation offers additional support in strengthening its military capabilities.
Moreover, trade produced a less conclusive outcome. Trump described the Philippines arrangement as a landmark trade deal, but Manila had characterised it as an understanding on economic cooperation. Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez said that nothing had been signed.
Thailand Moves Closer To A Trade Agreement
A more concrete trade outcome emerged from Trump's meeting with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. On Tuesday, the two leaders signed a joint statement confirming the substantial conclusion of negotiations for a US-Thailand Agreement on Reciprocal Trade.
Under the proposed terms, tariffs on 99% of goods would be eliminated once the agreement enters into force. Thailand would also address non-tariff barriers affecting American vehicles, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, ethanol and poultry. The White House said Bangkok intended to commit up to $123 million towards purchasing US HIMARS rocket artillery systems.
Thailand welcomed the progress, particularly given its dependence on the American export market. However, its government confirmed that both countries must complete their domestic procedures before the agreement can be formally signed and implemented.
The arrangement illustrates Trump's approach to regional trade: market access and American exports remain central, while defence procurement is also part of the wider conversation. Thailand has moved further than the Philippines towards a formal agreement, although the negotiations have yet to produce an operative trade pact.
The Quad Acquired A More Operational Security Agenda
The Manila leg also brought Trump together with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the first in-person Quad leaders' summit since September 2024.
The meeting produced a stronger maritime agenda. The four countries announced an Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration and plans for a 2027 exercise involving P-8 and P-3C maritime patrol aircraft. They also agreed to deepen cooperation on undersea cables, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and critical supply chains.
The joint statement expressed concern over economic coercion, including arbitrary export restrictions, without naming any country. The language is relevant amid growing competition over critical minerals, advanced technologies and control of supply chains.
For India, the renewed engagement reinforces the Quad's importance as a platform for maritime security and Indo-Pacific cooperation. The technology and supply-chain agenda also gave the grouping a broader economic role. Its return at leader level indicates that Washington continues to see regional partnerships as an important part of its strategy, even as Trump pursues direct engagement with Beijing.
Xi And Trump Sought To Stabilise A Troubled Relationship
Trump's meeting with Xi in Shenzhen was arguably the most consequential bilateral engagement of the tour. The two leaders agreed to work towards a constructive relationship based on strategic stability, respect, fairness and reciprocity.
Their discussions covered trade, investment, agriculture, energy, counter-narcotics and artificial intelligence security. They also agreed to formulate an action plan to implement the understanding reached between the two presidents.
Taiwan remained a sensitive issue with Trump reiterating that the US does not support Taiwan independence.
The meeting offered a framework for managing competition after months of trade and technology tensions. It did not resolve the underlying disputes, although the proposed action plan remains to be developed, while economic working groups continue discussions on specific issues. The language of strategic stability therefore signals an attempt to contain friction rather than a comprehensive reset.
Trump, Xi And Putin Open An Unprecedented Diplomatic Channel
The most unusual development came on Thursday, when Trump, Xi and Putin met in Shenzhen, the first such gathering of the three countries' leaders in this format.
Their joint declaration covered UN reform, energy security, international legal jurisdiction and nuclear risk reduction. The leaders backed efforts to make the United Nations more effective, reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows and committed to dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation.
The declaration's language on international courts was particularly significant. It argued that state consent and immunity for state officials should be respected, and that the International Criminal Court must not abuse its jurisdiction. The provision carries political weight given the ICC's 2023 arrest warrant for Putin over alleged war crimes involving the unlawful deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children.
The trilateral also stopped short of a nuclear arms-control agreement, a disarmament timetable or a mechanism to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war. Ukraine was absent from the final declaration, despite featuring in the wider geopolitical context of the meeting.
The tour also coincided with the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, which adopted the Shenzhen Outlook on regional trade, connectivity and innovation.
Trump's Asia tour was less a single diplomatic breakthrough than an exercise in managing several competing relationships. Manila reinforced America's commercial and security partnerships, while Shenzhen opened new channels with Beijing and Moscow. The announcements face the harder test of implementation: trade agreements must be formalised, security initiatives sustained and diplomatic understandings translated into concrete cooperation.