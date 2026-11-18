The small Indian flag marker was placed on the floor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi bent to pick it up, explaining, “Main jhanda niche nahi chhod sakta,” I cannot leave the flag down. Donald Trump’s response was brief: “Save it.” The exchange lasted only a moment, but it captured the awkwardness of a meeting in Manila that offered a very different picture of the Modi-Trump relationship from the one the two leaders had spent years cultivating.