Trump convenes the Quad leaders of India, Japan and Australia in Manila for the group's first meeting in two years.
Beijing has opposed the Quad, with the meeting taking place ahead of Xi Jinping's APEC gathering and Trump's China visit.
Five days of protests in Manila have targeted Trump's policies, including the US-led Pax Silica initiative and the war in the Middle East.
US President Donald Trump arrived in Manila on Tuesday for a meeting of the Quad grouping, as demonstrations against his visit entered their fifth day in the Philippine capital. Demonstrators burned effigies of Trump and called for an end to the war in the Middle East and the scrapping of the US-led Pax Silica supply chain initiative.
The Quad meeting, involving the United States, Japan, Australia and India, will be Trump's first since returning to office and comes two years after the group's last gathering. The meeting comes ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has previously objected to the Quad, viewing it as an effort to encircle Beijing, Reuters reported.
Trump arrived in Manila late on Tuesday afternoon, towards the end of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit. He will first meet the other Quad leaders before attending a US-ASEAN "Special Summit" later in the day. Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, had regarded the Quad as a signature foreign policy initiative of his administration.
Quad Meeting Comes Ahead Of China Talks
The Quad meeting comes ahead of the APEC gathering hosted by Xi, who has previously objected to the grouping, viewing it as an effort to encircle Beijing. The four member countries, however, have maintained that their partnership is not directed against any particular nation.
Addressing the ASEAN summit on Monday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang highlighted what he called China's "truly extraordinary" economic achievements alongside ASEAN, despite global trade restrictions. He reiterated Beijing's commitment to free trade and called on countries to "stand united, ward off interference, and work together".
China is ASEAN's largest trading partner and a key source of investment. However, the biggest economies among the 11-member bloc, which has a combined gross domestic product of more than $3.9 trillion, are also seeking to deepen economic ties with the US despite prolonged trade and diplomatic uncertainty under the Trump administration.
Former US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell credited Secretary of State Marco Rubio with facilitating the timing of the Quad meeting and bringing the grouping's leaders together again. Campbell, co-founder of The Asia Group, said the Quad had lost ambition under Trump.
"Part of what he (Rubio) is thinking is that this is probably the best possible signal if you're going to go into a trilateral meeting," Campbell said, referring to Thursday's US-China-Russia talks.
He also emphasised the importance of the US-Japan relationship to Washington's engagement in Asia.
"The linchpin of everything that we do in Asia is the US-Japan relationship, and a perception that this is not at the top of the president's mind would concern me."
White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said on Friday that under Trump's leadership, the Quad had demonstrated that it was "a partnership of action, tackling the region's toughest challenges and driving opportunities to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific".
A Japanese foreign ministry official said Quad leaders were expected to demonstrate unity during the meeting. Maritime security, export restrictions, critical-mineral supply-chain diversification and artificial intelligence are among the potential discussion points.
Undersea cables, emerging technologies and disaster relief are also expected to feature in the discussions, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Japan Pledges More Active Role In Regional Cooperation
ASEAN leaders held meetings on Tuesday with their counterparts from Japan, South Korea, China and India.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledged to work with ASEAN countries to strengthen regional economic and energy resilience. She pointed to the challenges posed by export restrictions, vulnerabilities arising from the rapid development of artificial intelligence and the need to strengthen supply chains, including those for critical minerals.
"While the international order is experiencing a period of great instability, Japan will play an ever more proactive role," Takaichi said.
Meanwhile, Trump is scheduled to sign a joint statement with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday on reciprocal trade. Thai media have reported that the two leaders will hold talks and that the statement will outline progress in negotiations.
The US is Thailand's largest export market, accounting for 24% of its total shipments this year. Washington designated Thailand a major non-NATO ally in 2003.
Trump will meet Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday. The Philippines is a US defence ally. He is then scheduled to travel to Shenzhen, China, ahead of the APEC gathering hosted by Xi Jinping.