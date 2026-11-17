The US has introduced new export controls targeting overseas data centres that provide advanced computing capacity to Chinese companies, aiming to prevent them from bypassing restrictions on physical chip shipments.
The rules impose additional licensing requirements on advanced semiconductor exports to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil, while providing specified exemptions.
The measures come amid scrutiny of Singapore-based Megaspeed and Nvidia's former chief executive Jensen Huang, and formally rescind the Biden administration's previously unenforced AI Diffusion Rule.
The United States has moved to further restrict China's access to advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips, targeting overseas data centres that allow Chinese companies to use American computing technology remotely, as President Donald Trump heads to Asia for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The US Commerce Department announced the new export-control measures on November 16, seeking to close loopholes that have enabled companies in China to access advanced chips, including those manufactured by Nvidia, through facilities in third countries.
The move comes amid growing scrutiny of Washington's efforts to prevent sensitive American technology from reaching China. Trump is scheduled to meet Xi on Thursday in Shenzhen, where the APEC summit is taking place. The new restrictions add another point of tension to the relationship ahead of the meeting, with Washington citing national security concerns over China's access to advanced computing capabilities.
US Targets Overseas Data Centres, Tightens Export Licensing
Under the interim final rule issued by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, overseas data centres that provide significant computing power to companies headquartered in China or other restricted destinations will need US export licences to continue supplying those services. Facilities already providing such computing capacity will have 90 days from the rule's effective date to obtain the required licences or risk future export restrictions. The measure is intended to prevent companies from bypassing restrictions on physical chip shipments by accessing computing power remotely.
The rule also introduces licensing requirements for advanced semiconductor shipments to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil, which Washington has identified as destinations with a higher-than-normal risk of diversion to restricted users. US companies operating data centres in these countries are exempt from this particular requirement, subject to reporting conditions. The Commerce Department said systems used for commercial recommendation services, such as those operated by online retailers and social media platforms, would also be excluded from the remote-computing licence requirement.
Nvidia Controversy Adds Pressure on Trump Administration
The restrictions follow questions over the enforcement of US export controls after Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed came under scrutiny over possible diversion of advanced Nvidia chips to China. The company rents computing capacity through its data centres. The controversy intensified after Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang resigned following reports of an affair with a Megaspeed employee. Megaspeed has said it complies with applicable laws and US export-control requirements.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who has faced criticism over the department's handling of the issue, is accompanying Trump on the Asia trip. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had said that four government agencies favoured placing Megaspeed on a trade blacklist, but the Commerce Department had not done so. The new rule was written at the direction of the Treasury Department and the White House National Security Council, according to the Commerce Department.
The regulation also formally rescinds the Biden administration's AI Diffusion Rule, which was announced but never enforced. The latest measures signal a renewed effort by Washington to control how advanced American chips and computing power are accessed abroad, particularly by companies in China.