Nvidia has said it will not reinstate former chief executive Jensen Huang
Interim CEO Colette Kress said the board had accepted Huang’s resignation and would not reverse it
Board chair Harvey Jones said directors unanimously accepted the resignation on Nov. 12
Nvidia has publicly ruled out bringing back former chief executive Jensen Huang even as a section of its board is reportedly pushing for his return, according to Semafor. The chipmaker is also searching for its next leader after Huang’s exit.
Interim CEO Colette Kress told CNBC that the board had accepted Huang’s resignation and did not plan to reverse that decision. “The board has determined that they will not reinstate Jensen. And that is our statement and what the board has decided to do,” Kress said.
Board chair Harvey Jones also rejected the idea on Nvidia’s earnings call. Jones said directors unanimously accepted Huang’s resignation on Nov. 12 and were not considering reinstatement.
Board Split Emerges
Three Nvidia board members are advocating Huang’s reinstatement, Semafor reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Huang also met several technology executives and spoke to at least one board member about returning to Nvidia, the report said.
The discussion with that board member took place before Nvidia’s latest earnings announcement and before Huang’s public statement on Tuesday, Semafor reported. Spokespeople for Huang and Nvidia declined to comment on the reported talks.
Nvidia is still weighing successors. Arm CEO Rene Haas and Marvell CEO Matt Murphy are among the names under review for the top post, people familiar with the talks said. Haas has spoken with some Nvidia directors about the job, but he is worried about the optics of taking it while pressure builds for Huang’s return. Murphy’s prospects are also uncertain because Marvell is in the middle of a major merger with rival Lumentum. Spokespeople for Arm and Marvell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Huang Signals Return
Huang has signalled that he is open to coming back. He said he would consider returning if the board concluded that doing so was in the “best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America.”
In a statement posted on X on Tuesday, Huang wrote: “Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics,” Huang said. He said he had received calls from employees, investors, business partners and customers urging him to reconsider his departure.
He also acknowledged making serious mistakes in his personal life and said he would cooperate with an independent investigation by the board. In the same message, Huang wrote: “To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours,” Huang said.