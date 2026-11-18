Nvidia is still weighing successors. Arm CEO Rene Haas and Marvell CEO Matt Murphy are among the names under review for the top post, people familiar with the talks said. Haas has spoken with some Nvidia directors about the job, but he is worried about the optics of taking it while pressure builds for Huang’s return. Murphy’s prospects are also uncertain because Marvell is in the middle of a major merger with rival Lumentum. Spokespeople for Arm and Marvell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.