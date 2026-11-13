Jensen Huang Called Colette Kress ‘A Deer In The Headlights’. Now She Must Steer Nvidia

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
Published at:

Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress takes charge after Jensen Huang’s resignation, following reported tensions over the company’s investment strategy and her concerns about the financial risks of its ambitious AI deals

image Prefer on Google
Nvidia
Nvidia Interim Chief, Colette Kress and Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang X@nvidia, AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File
Summary of this article

  • Jensen Huang reportedly called Colette Kress “a deer in the headlights” and a “reporting CFO” during a meeting with senior finance executives as concerns grew over Nvidia’s investment strategy.

  • Kress questioned the financial risks of Nvidia’s AI investments and helped reduce the company’s proposed commitment to an OpenAI data-centre project by half, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • After more than a decade as Nvidia’s chief financial officer, Kress has become interim CEO following Huang’s resignation, with the board beginning its search for a permanent successor.

The woman Jensen Huang once reportedly dismissed as “a deer in the headlights” is now sitting in the corner office he has left behind. Colette Kress, Nvidia’s longtime chief financial officer, has taken over as interim chief executive after Huang’s resignation, inheriting a company whose extraordinary ambitions she had sometimes challenged — including the multibillion-dollar bets that helped fuel its artificial intelligence boom.

A new Wall Street Journal report has revealed the tensions behind their working relationship, offering a glimpse of the disagreements that preceded one of the most consequential leadership transitions in the technology industry.

Colette Kress Takes The Nvidia Helm As Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Scandal

By Outlook News Desk

Huang’s Ambitions Collided With Kress’s Financial Caution

According to the Wall Street Journal, Huang summoned senior finance executives to his office during the summer as concerns mounted over Nvidia’s increasingly ambitious investments in the AI economy. During the meeting, he sharply criticised Kress, describing her as “a deer in the headlights” and a “reporting CFO”. The remarks were made as executives examined the financial risks of deals involving companies that rely on Nvidia’s chips and investment.

Related Content
Jensen Huang - | X@nvidia
Jensen Huang - | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon
Nvidia co-founder and chief executive Jensen Huang delivers a keynote address at the company's GTC artificial intelligence conference in Berlin, Germany, on October 21, 2026. - | John MacDougall / AFP
Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang - X@nvidia

The disagreement was not merely about personalities. As Nvidia expanded its financial backing for AI companies and cloud providers, Kress questioned how the company should assess the risks involved. One proposal concerned a major OpenAI data-centre project. Kress helped reduce Nvidia’s proposed commitment by half, according to the WSJ. The company later paused some financing arrangements amid concerns about its exposure and the wider implications of circular financing — a model in which companies invest in customers who, in turn, spend money on their products.

Kress’s caution had placed her in an unusual position inside a company shaped by Huang’s appetite for risk. Reuters reported that she had often acted as a counterweight to the former CEO’s ambitions, pushing back on investments that involved substantial sums. Her role was particularly significant because Huang’s success had given him considerable latitude over major corporate decisions.

Nvidia Board Reportedly Moves To Oust CEO Jensen Huang After Second Affair Allegation

By Outlook News Desk

Jensen Huang Caught In Another Affair Scandal: Who Is Nvidia Executive Kimberly Powell?

By Outlook News Desk

From Finance Chief To Nvidia’s Interim Leader

Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 and has spent more than a decade overseeing its finances through a period of extraordinary growth. Before that, she held finance positions at technology companies including Cisco and Microsoft. On November 12, Nvidia announced that she would serve as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor. She will retain her position as chief financial officer during the transition.

Her appointment comes as Nvidia confronts questions about corporate governance, its investment strategy and the circumstances surrounding Huang’s departure. The board has said it will consider both internal and external candidates for the permanent position. Kress, meanwhile, must reassure investors that the company can sustain its momentum without the founder who led it for 33 years.

For years, Kress was the executive expected to make the numbers work while Huang pursued the next frontier of AI. Now she must do something more difficult: convince the world that Nvidia’s future can remain formidable even without the man who made its name synonymous with the AI revolution.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories