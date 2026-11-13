The disagreement was not merely about personalities. As Nvidia expanded its financial backing for AI companies and cloud providers, Kress questioned how the company should assess the risks involved. One proposal concerned a major OpenAI data-centre project. Kress helped reduce Nvidia’s proposed commitment by half, according to the WSJ. The company later paused some financing arrangements amid concerns about its exposure and the wider implications of circular financing — a model in which companies invest in customers who, in turn, spend money on their products.