The latest developments follow a report by The New York Times that Huang had a second extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice-president of healthcare, who reportedly worked under him. The newspaper, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the two were seen behaving affectionately at a hotel in San Jose, California, during an Nvidia conference in March. Reuters said it could not independently verify the report. Neither Huang nor Powell had publicly commented on the allegation at the time of reporting.