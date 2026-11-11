Can Germany's Industrial Giants Be Made To Answer For Pakistan's Deadly 2022 Floods?

There is also a difference in how the claim is characterised. The farmers describe their demand as partial, proportional compensation. Heidelberg Materials' April 2026 bond prospectus, however, describes the claim as one involving joint and several liability across 180 major emitters, under which the two defendants could be held liable for the entire damage attributed to those companies. The court will have to examine the legal basis and scope of the claim rather than treating either description as an established interpretation.