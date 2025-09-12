10 Dead As Flood Rescue Boats Capsize In Punjab's Pakistan

Floodwaters in southern Punjab submerge hundreds of villages; death toll rises to 88.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Punjab floods 2025, Pakistan flood rescue, Multan flood deaths, Pakistan emergency rescue
A Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122 official told PTI that 40 people were rescued from the water after the boats overturned. Photo: | AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Three rescue boats capsized near Multan and Bahawalnagar, killing 10 flood victims.

  • Total death toll in Punjab floods reaches 88, with 4.2 million affected or displaced.

  • Over 16,000 people rescued from southern Punjab villages since the floods began.

At least 10 flood victims, including children, died when three boats capsized during a rescue operation in Pakistan’s Punjab province, officials said on Friday. PTI reported that the incidents occurred near Multan and Bahawalnagar as authorities carried out evacuations in areas inundated by floodwaters.

A Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122 official told PTI that 40 people were rescued from the water after the boats overturned. The official said the evacuation operation remains ongoing, with hundreds of villages in southern Punjab affected.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari told PTI that since the floods began on 23 August, 78 people had already died in the province due to flood-related incidents. With the latest fatalities, the official death toll has risen to 88. She added that the floods have affected or displaced around 4.2 million people.

The Punjab government reported that over the past three days, more than 16,000 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas in the province.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shubman Gill: India’s Test Skipper Names His Biggest Idols, Moment He Thought Cricket Was It

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Harbhajan Singh Opposes IND Vs PAK Match, Calls For Improved Relations First

  3. Rajat Patidar Stars With 112-Ball Century In Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Against South Zone

  4. India Vs Pakistan At Asia Cup: The Mystery Behind Why Arch-Rivals Have Never Met In Final

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson Begins Mind Games, Brands Mohammad Nawaz No. 1 Spinner

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  3. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  2. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  3. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  5. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  2. Assam Student Protest Over ST Status Sparks Police Crackdown, CM Orders Probe

  3. French Safran And DRDO Team Up To Deliver India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

  4. Sanjay Singh Jumps Srinagar Guesthouse Gate, Farooq Abdullah Blocked

  5. Israeli Minister Smotrich’s Recent Visit To India Raises Questions

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  2. Friend To All, Ally To None?: The Cracks In India’s ‘Vishwabandhu’ Brand

  3. Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

  4. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire

  5. Twenty-Four Years Since 9/11: How The Twin Tower Attacks Reshaped America And The World

Latest Stories

  1. Sikkim Weather Update: Deadly Landslide Claims 4 Lives as Heavy Rain Alert Continues

  2. Mirai X Review: Teja Sajja's Action-Fantasy Film Receives Overwhelming Acclaim From Netizens

  3. CP Radhakrishnan Sworn In As India’s 15th Vice President

  4. How India's Multi-alignment Strategy Vexes Trump 2.0

  5. Chasing A Chimera: India Juggling In International Relations

  6. UN Security Council Condemns Israeli Strikes On Qatar

  7. New York Yankees Vs Detroit Tigers: US Prez Trump Attends Game Under Tight Security

  8. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal