10 Dead As Flood Rescue Boats Capsize In Punjab's Pakistan

Three rescue boats capsized near Multan and Bahawalnagar, killing 10 flood victims.
Total death toll in Punjab floods reaches 88, with 4.2 million affected or displaced.
Over 16,000 people rescued from southern Punjab villages since the floods began.
At least 10 flood victims, including children, died when three boats capsized during a rescue operation in Pakistan’s Punjab province, officials said on Friday. PTI reported that the incidents occurred near Multan and Bahawalnagar as authorities carried out evacuations in areas inundated by floodwaters.
A Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122 official told PTI that 40 people were rescued from the water after the boats overturned. The official said the evacuation operation remains ongoing, with hundreds of villages in southern Punjab affected.
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari told PTI that since the floods began on 23 August, 78 people had already died in the province due to flood-related incidents. With the latest fatalities, the official death toll has risen to 88. She added that the floods have affected or displaced around 4.2 million people.
The Punjab government reported that over the past three days, more than 16,000 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas in the province.
(With inputs from PTI)