Pravin Tarde questioned Bollywood’s response to Nana Patekar’s funeral and last rites.
Thousands of farmers attended Nana Patekar’s funeral, highlighting his bond with rural communities.
Jackie Shroff and Suresh Wadkar were among the celebrities present at the ceremony.
Marathi filmmaker and farmer Pravin Tarde has criticised Bollywood personalities for their absence at Nana Patekar’s funeral, saying the actor’s connection with farmers mattered more than his standing in the film industry. Tarde highlighted the thousands of farmers who gathered to pay their final respects.
Tarde said the turnout reflected the respect Nana had earned beyond cinema. He also admitted that he had expected more of the actor’s friends and colleagues from Bollywood to attend the last rites.
Pravin Tarde on Bollywood’s absence
In his interview with ABP Majha, Tarde said, “The fact that Bollywood people did not attend the funeral does not diminish Nana’s greatness. Bollywood is not bigger than Nana. Nana was a very great man. A few thousand farmers attended Nana’s funeral procession. They smelt of sweat and soil. That farmer is more important than anyone in Bollywood wearing perfume.”
He added, “In my opinion, a farmer who came from Dhule is much greater than Bollywood heroes. It makes no difference to us. When did Nana ever say that he belonged to Bollywood? Nana always used to say that he was a farmer.”
Tarde, known for films such as Sarsenapati Hambirrao, said he was disappointed that more of Nana’s close friends had not attended. “If you ask whether I have a complaint, then yes, I do. Bollywood people should have attended the funeral. At the very least, those whom Nana called his friends should have been there. Jackie Shroff and Suresh Wadkar attended,” he said.
He further remarked, “When a small-time actor dies in Mumbai, people line up wearing white clothes. But when it came to Nana… Anyway, the farmers were there, and we were there too.”
Who attended Nana Patekar’s funeral?
Among those present were Jackie Shroff, Anees Bazmee, Mehul Kumar, Rahul Deshpande, Prasad Oak, Suresh Wadkar and Sajid Nadiadwala. Makarand Anaspure, who co-founded the Naam Foundation with Nana, was also seen crying during the ceremony.
Nana Patekar died following a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa on October 8. His mortal remains were taken to his Pune farmhouse, where he was laid to rest with full state honours.