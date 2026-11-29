IFFI 2026 was hit by a row.
Turkish filmmaker Faysal Soysal dedicated his Gandhi Medal win for Rahma to the children of Gaza.
Israeli envoy, Yaniv Revach, attacked Soysal for "hijacking" the festival stage with the Gaza mention.
At the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Saturday, Turkish director Faysal Soysal honored the children of Gaza by dedicating his newly won ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal, awarded for his movie Rahma, to them. Calling out global inaction and passivity in the face of ongoing devastation, he stated, “Today we need leaders like Gandhi to call humanity back to share justice, freedom and universal peace.”
Delivered through a friend at the festival's closing ceremony, Soysal’s statement underscored a profound sense of international powerlessness over the last three years of relentless bombings and famine. “Over the past three years in Gaza, the world has never felt so helpless in the face of a genocide unfolding right before our eyes, where children are destroyed by starvation and hospitals by bombs,” he emphasised.
Soysal's friend and cinematographer Emre Pekakr accepted the award on his behalf. “I dedicate this ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal to the rebirth of the humanity we lost in Palestine and especially to the children of Gaza, who are still alive, who have not lost hope in us and to their future,” Soysal stated.
Israel Envoy Slams Soysal's Gaza Mention
Consul General of Israel to Mid-West India Yaniv Revach lashed out at Soysal’s decision to dedicate the award to Palestine, calling it an “attempt to hi-jack” the award ceremony.
In a lengthy post on X, Revach called out the filmmakers for turning the “prestigious cinematic platform into a stage for political activism.”
He added, “The remarks appear to have been made with the cynical intention of creating discord and undermining India-Israel relations. Let me remind the makers of Rahma that India and Israel are both victims of terrorism, while Turkey maintains brotherly relations with a country that has been considered as a fountainhead of terrorism. Such a cheap publicity stunt will not weaken India-Israel relations. On the contrary, it will only strengthen the bonds of friendship and solidarity between the two countries. I urge the sane and responsible voices in the Indian film fraternity to speak up against the politicisation of this prestigious international cultural event. Cinema should be a medium of artistic expression and human understanding, not a platform for selective outrage and political grandstanding.”
Rahma Synopsis
Presented in IFFI’s International Cinema lineup, the Turkish drama Rahma offers a poignant meditation on empathy, youth, and what it means to be a parent.
The narrative spins around Meryem, an archaeologist whose dreams of motherhood are repeatedly turned upside down by unsuccessful IVF cycles and numerous surgeries. Resigned to exploring surrogacy in Georgia, her path unexpectedly crosses with Rahma, a nine-year-old Syrian orphan fending for herself.
As an unspoken connection grows between them, the story delves deeply into human kindness, maternal instinct, and the evolving definition of family. The movie is a joint international venture backed by Turkey, Bulgaria, Greece, and Italy.