He added, “The remarks appear to have been made with the cynical intention of creating discord and undermining India-Israel relations. Let me remind the makers of Rahma that India and Israel are both victims of terrorism, while Turkey maintains brotherly relations with a country that has been considered as a fountainhead of terrorism. Such a cheap publicity stunt will not weaken India-Israel relations. On the contrary, it will only strengthen the bonds of friendship and solidarity between the two countries. I urge the sane and responsible voices in the Indian film fraternity to speak up against the politicisation of this prestigious international cultural event. Cinema should be a medium of artistic expression and human understanding, not a platform for selective outrage and political grandstanding.”