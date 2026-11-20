IFFI 2026 screens 14 films recognised at Cannes, Berlin, and Venice.
Cannes Palme d’Or winner Fjord and Berlin’s Yellow Letters are absent.
The Goa festival received over 1,900 submissions from 137 countries.
The International Film Festival of India 2026 will bring 14 films recognised at Cannes, Berlin and Venice to Goa. However, some of the year's biggest festival winners are missing from the official schedule, including the Palme d’Or winner Fjord and Berlin’s Golden Bear winner Yellow Letters. The festival runs from November 20 to 28.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the selection includes seven Cannes award winners, three from Berlin and four from Venice. Polish filmmaker Paweł Pawlikowski’s Fatherland, which shared the Best Director prize at Cannes, will open the festival. May el-Toukhy’s Woman Unknown, winner of Venice’s Golden Lion, is another major title in the programme.
Cannes, Berlin and Venice films at IFFI 2026
The Cannes selection also features Valeska Grisebach’s The Dreamed Adventure, winner of the Jury Prize, and Lukas Dhont’s Coward, whose two young leads shared the Best Actor award. Four films from the Un Certain Regard section are included, among them Sandra Wollner’s Everytime and Abinash Bikram Shah’s Elephants in the Fog.
Berlin's titles include Emin Alper’s Salvation, Lance Hammer’s Queen at Sea and Grant Gee’s Everybody Digs Bill Evans. Venice's selection also features Diane in the Loop and A Place to Heal.
The festival received more than 1,900 submissions from 137 countries, with its overall lineup featuring over 150 international films. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is the festival director.
Major festival winners missing from the lineup
Apart from Fjord and Yellow Letters, Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Minotaur, which won Cannes’ Grand Prix, is absent. Other missing titles include Ben’Imana, winner of Cannes’ Camera d’Or, and Rose, whose lead Sandra Hüller received Berlin’s Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance.
Venice winners Possible Love, DAU and NAZA are also missing. The absence of these titles is particularly notable given Russia's position as IFFI's Partner Country, while Minotaur is a Russian film.
None of the 12 international films competing for the Golden Peacock won a major award at Cannes, Berlin or Venice this year. Last year's edition had included the Palme d’Or winner It Was Just An Accident and the Golden Bear winner Dreams (Sex Love).
IFFI's programme also features films by Pedro Almodóvar, Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Hong Sang-soo and Wim Wenders. The festival has not publicly explained the omissions. According to the supplied report, NFDC had been contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of filing.