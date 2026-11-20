Sakuntala Narasimhan was celebrated for performing both Carnatic and Hindustani classical music.
The vocalist authored 11 books on music, consumer rights and feminist issues.
She received the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in 2016, aged 76.
Sakuntala Narasimhan, the vocalist known for bringing Hindustani and Carnatic classical music together in rare performances, died at a care home on Wednesday. She was 86 and had been suffering from age-related ailments. Her daughter Shobhana Narasimhan confirmed the news to PTI.
Narasimhan was known for switching between the two traditions during a performance, creating what came to be recognised as a self-jugalbandi. She was the only vocalist in India to perform in both Carnatic and Hindustani styles on All India Radio, her daughter told PTI. Beyond music, she built a career as a journalist, author, scholar and consumer rights activist.
From Carnatic Music To Hindustani Jugalbandi
Introduced to Carnatic music by her mother at a young age, Narasimhan later began learning Hindustani classical music under Ustad Hafeez Ahmed Khan of the Rampur-Sahaswan gharana. Her entry into the latter tradition began with a competition that barred certified professionals. Her mother taught her one Hindustani song for the event, and she won first prize.
"When the winners were asked to perform again, my mother sang the same song, leading an artist to quip that she knew just one song. Little did he know that my mother actually knew just that single song," Shobhana told PTI.
Narasimhan went on to master the form, eventually performing both traditions on stage. She had also pursued a PhD in Economics but left it midway after Shobhana was born. A few years later, she lost her voice for reasons doctors believed could be psychosomatic. She eventually recovered it.
Journalist, Author And Women's Rights Advocate
During the period when she could not sing, Narasimhan turned to writing. She entered a short story competition organised by Femina and won first prize at the national level. After her son's birth, she joined The Times of India as a journalist and later worked with Deccan Herald for 27 years.
She authored 11 books on music, consumer rights and feminist issues. Her works included Born Unfree, Sati: Widow Burning in India, Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay: The Romantic Rebel and Empowering Women: An Alternative Strategy from Rural India.
Narasimhan received the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in 2016. Musician and former student Archana Udupa remembered her as a demanding teacher who gave everything to music. She also lamented that Narasimhan's talent had not received enough national recognition, saying the state honour had come too late.