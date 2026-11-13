Amjad Ali Khan Flags Missing Baggage, Appeals To British Airways As US Tour Faces Disruption

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan has urged British Airways to locate six delayed bags containing instruments needed for his upcoming US performances

image Prefer on Google
Amjad Ali Khan
Amjad Ali Khan Urges British Airways to Deliver Delayed Baggage Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Amjad Ali Khan seeks British Airways help over six delayed instrument bags.

  • The sarod maestro says the baggage is essential for US tour performances.

  • Khan has received three Padma honours for his contribution to Indian music.

Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan has appealed to British Airways for urgent help after six pieces of baggage containing musical instruments went missing during his ongoing tour of the United States. The musician said the delay could affect his scheduled performances and professional commitments, as the instruments are essential to his work.

Khan raised the issue on X on Friday morning, tagging the airline in two posts and asking it to locate and deliver the baggage. He said he and his team were facing difficulties because they did not have the instruments required for their performances.

Amjad Ali Khan appeals to British Airways

In his first post, shared at 6:26 am, Khan wrote: "Dear @British_Airways, we are currently on tour in the US, and our musical instruments are essential to our performances. We urgently need our six delayed baggage pieces containing our instruments delivered ASAP (sic),"

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bangash On Music And Forthcoming Performance

By Nivedita

He followed it with another appeal, stressing the urgency of the situation. "Please treat this as an urgent priority, as our upcoming performances and professional commitments depend on them. We request your immediate attention and assistance in locating and delivering our baggage. Please help us resolve this urgently," he added.

Related Content
K-pop Stray Kids to perform across North America and Europe in 2027 - Stray Kids Instagram
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan - Instagram
Saif Ali Khan reveals Kareena Kapoor's bedtime rule on Koffee with Karan 9 - JioHotstar
SP leader Azam Khan - null

There was no immediate confirmation of a response from British Airways. It was also unclear where the baggage had been delayed or whether Khan and his team had received their instruments by the time of publication.

A look at Amjad Ali Khan's musical career

Amjad Ali Khan is among India's best-known Hindustani classical musicians and a leading exponent of the sarod. A sixth-generation musician of the Senia Bangash Gharana, he has performed at prestigious international venues, including Carnegie Hall, the Royal Albert Hall, the Kennedy Center and the Sydney Opera House.

He has composed several original ragas, including Kiran Ranjani, Haripriya Kanada, Shivanjali, Suhag Bhairav and Bapukauns. His composition Bapukauns earned him the Gandhi-UNESCO Medal in 1995, while his album Raga Bhairav featured among BBC Magazine's 50 best classical albums of 1995.

Zakir Hussain: The Musician's Musician

By Shweta Desai

His honours include the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, awarded in 1975, 1991 and 2001 respectively. He has also received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Fellowship, the World Economic Forum's Crystal Award and France's Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories