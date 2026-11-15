A.

There was an audition call on Instagram, and we all submitted our auditions. Thousands of people auditioned, out of which 12 were selected and sent to Goa for a boot camp.

There was a grading system where we had weekly classes, evaluations and showcases. Our teachers assessed how much we improved over time, and the five of us were eventually selected based on our grades.

The boot camp involved fitness sessions in the morning, two to three hours of dance, performance classes and vocal lessons. At the end of every week, we also had showcases. One of them was called 'Silly Dilly', where we had to be the silliest versions of ourselves and were judged on how much we could embarrass ourselves. It was quite challenging, but it was a great experience.