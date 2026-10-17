Nana Patekar Vs Smit Machchhar: Why Sena (UBT) And BJP Differ Over Mumbai Bridge Name

Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded that Mumbai’s newly constructed East-West Vidyavihar bridge be named “Padma Shri Nana Patekar Setu”, while BJP MLA Parag Shah has proposed naming it after Flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar.
BMC house leader Ganesh Khankar accused Shiv Sena (UBT) of seeking political credit, saying a theatre or theatre complex would be a more appropriate tribute to Patekar.
Machchhar, a former SpiceJet commander who joined Flydubai in 2022, was injured when flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv was diverted to Saudi Arabia for an emergency landing.
A political dispute has emerged in Mumbai over the proposed naming of the newly constructed East-West Vidyavihar bridge, with Shiv Sena (UBT) seeking to name the structure after actor Nana Patekar, while the BJP has proposed honouring commercial pilot Captain Smit Machchhar.
Shiv Sena (UBT) activists have put up a banner demanding that the bridge be named “Padma Shri Nana Patekar Setu”. Earlier, BJP MLA Parag Shah had proposed naming the structure after Machchhar, a former SpiceJet commander who received international attention following an incident involving a Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv, as PTI reported.
A delegation from Shiv Sena (UBT) met Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde earlier this week and submitted a letter seeking to name the bridge after Patekar.
BJP Questions Sena's Demand
Ganesh Khankar, leader of the house in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), accused Shiv Sena (UBT) of creating a controversy to claim political credit.
While acknowledging Patekar's contribution to Indian cinema, Khankar said a large theatre or theatre complex would be a more appropriate tribute to the veteran actor than a bridge, according to the PTI report.
Shah, meanwhile, had written to the authorities proposing that the bridge be named after Captain Machchhar.
Who Is Smit Machchhar?
Captain Smit Machchhar is an Indian commercial pilot who previously worked with SpiceJet before joining Flydubai in June 2022 as a direct-entry captain, according to his professional profile.
Machchhar was operating Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv when an incident involving the two pilots occurred in the cockpit on Wednesday. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 was diverted to Tabuk in north-western Saudi Arabia, where it made an emergency landing.
Machchhar sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital in Tabuk. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh later said he was receiving medical treatment and was in stable condition. Flydubai said all passengers and crew were safe and accounted for after the landing.
Before joining Flydubai, Machchhar spent around 11 years with SpiceJet, where he joined in June 2011. He became a Line Training Captain in November 2020, a role involving pilot training and assessment, according to his professional profile.
The profile lists around 9,750 hours of flying experience on Boeing 737 aircraft, including the 737-800 and 737 MAX 8/9. It also records more than 6,400 hours as pilot-in-command during his time at SpiceJet. These figures are based on his professional profile and have not been independently published by Flydubai or an aviation regulator.
The Vidyavihar Bridge
The 650-metre-long, two-lane bridge connects Ramchandra Chemburkar Marg on the eastern side of Vidyavihar railway station with Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg on the western side in Ghatkopar.
According to the BMC, the structure includes a 100-metre stretch over railway tracks, with approach roads measuring 220 metres on the eastern side and 330 metres on the western side. The project also includes connections to station footpaths and the reconstruction of ticket booking offices, the station master's office and staircases.