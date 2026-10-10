UP BJP MLA Accused Of Confining, Torturing Three Men Over Missing Bangles

Three men were allegedly confined and tortured at BJP MLA Sushant Singh’s residence.
Families alleged beatings and electric shocks over the suspected theft of bangles.
Ramu Kashyap reportedly suffered serious injuries and was hospitalised in Uttarakhand’s Kashipur.
Three young men were allegedly held captive and tortured at the residence of Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kunwar Sushant Singh over the suspected theft of gold bangles belonging to his son, according to a complaint filed by one of their mothers, Hindustan Times reported.
The families alleged that the men were confined for two days at Singh’s home in Ratupura village in Moradabad district, where they were hung upside down, beaten with belts and sticks, and given electric shocks. Ramu Kashyap reportedly sustained serious injuries and was taken to a private hospital in Kashipur, Uttarakhand.
Singh, who represents Badhapur in Bijnor district, denied the allegations, claiming that the three men had fought among themselves.
Ramu’s mother, Omwati Kashyap, approached police on Friday with a complaint naming the MLA and five others, including his associates and driver, Hindustan Times reported.
According to the complaint, Arjun Kumar, an aide of the MLA, took Ramu from his home on October 7. Atul Kashyap and Lavish Kashyap, who worked at Singh’s residence, had allegedly already been detained on suspicion of stealing the bangles.
The family alleged that the two workers named Ramu during questioning, prompting the MLA’s associates to bring him to the house. The three were then allegedly confined and assaulted over the next two days.
Omwati accused those involved of tying the men with ropes, suspending them upside down and beating them. She further alleged that salt was rubbed into their wounds and electric shocks were administered. Atul and Lavish were also reported to have suffered injuries.
Ramu’s relatives said they repeatedly tried to contact him and secure his release but were not allowed to meet him. They alleged that they were threatened with dire consequences if they reported the matter to police.
On Friday morning, Omwati, accompanied by relatives and members of the local Kashyap community, sought police action against those named in her complaint. Officials at Dilari directed them to the police station with jurisdiction over the matter, after which they approached police in Thakurdwara.
Local residents also protested, demanding the men’s release and action against those allegedly responsible.
Rejecting the accusations, Singh said: "The accusations of wrongful confinement, assault and electric shocks were baseless."
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh confirmed that a complaint had been received and an inquiry was under way, as reported by Hindustan Times.
"Further action would be taken based on the findings of the inquiry," the officer said.