Mokama MLA Anant Singh’s daughter Shivangi is set to marry on November 25 in Nadwan, where workers are building large pandals and preparing for an expected crowd of around four lakh.
More than 1,000 workers are involved in wedding preparations, while more than 500 halwais are preparing a menu featuring over 150 dishes.
A horse race is planned, with a Mahindra Thar for the winner, a motorcycle for the runner-up and a scooter for third place.
Nadwan’s fields are being transformed into a wedding venue ahead of Mokama MLA Anant Singh’s daughter Shivangi’s November 25 wedding. Workers are raising ornate pandals, kitchens are preparing a vast feast and horses have arrived for a race with a Mahindra Thar as the top prize.
Politicians, public figures and Bhojpuri film stars, including Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh, have been invited. Singh has said that anyone wishing to attend can come to the village, even without an invitation card.
The preparations have drawn attention for their scale. But unseasonal rain has waterlogged the venue, putting helicopter landings and the planned horse race in doubt.
Fields Become Wedding Grounds
Large temporary structures, dining areas and kitchens have come up on land near Singh’s ancestral home in Nadwan, Patna district. At least four large pandals are being built to serve guests, with multiple counters planned to manage the crowds.
A Jaipur-inspired pavilion, modelled on Patrakar Chowk, is being built for the jaimala ceremony. The Times of India reported that the main stage and mandap would be about 100 feet wide, 35 feet long and 30 feet high. It said 400-500 workers and artisans were engaged in construction, with lighting equipment brought in from Bengal.
Organisers have said more than 1,000 workers are involved across the preparations. Craftsmen have come from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, including painters from Mau.
Four Kitchens, More Than 150 dishes
More than 500 halwais are working at four cooking points. The menu includes puri, sabzi, pulao, dal, paneer, rasgulla, litti-chokha and curd, among other dishes.
Organisers expect around four lakh guests and say the feast will feature more than 150 dishes. The Times of India reported that food would be served at two locations to prevent overcrowding.
The arrangements include helipads for VIP guests. The same report said five were planned, and that a Land Rover Defender had been arranged for the groom and a BMW for Singh’s younger son.
Horse Race Offers A Thar
The horse race scheduled for November 25 is expected to be one of the main attractions. Horses have arrived from Bihar and states including Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan. A temporary stable has been set up, with provisions for fodder, water and accommodation.
More than 50 horses had reached Nadwan by November 22, ThePrint reported. The winner is to receive a Mahindra Thar, the runner-up a motorcycle and the third-place finisher a scooter.
Rain Disrupts Plans
Persistent rain has left parts of the venue waterlogged. Workers and machinery have been deployed to level the ground and drain water.
“Rain has affected the preparations,” Singh said. He added that the helipads would not be usable if the soil remained too soft. “Now helipads will not be functional as they need strong soil. But before marriage we will ensure all the arrangements will be done,” he said.
Recent reports say the rain has put both helicopter arrivals and the horse race at risk. Singh indicated that horses would not race on muddy ground and aircraft would not land if conditions remained unsuitable.
Wedding Amid Political And Legal Scrutiny
The scale of the celebration has also drawn attention to Singh’s political profile and legal troubles. The five-time Mokama MLA was expelled from the Janata Dal (United) in October along with his wife, Neelam Devi, after campaigning against the party’s candidate in a Bihar Legislative Council election. The party also sought his disqualification as an MLA.
Singh is facing a murder case linked to the killing of Dularchand Yadav during the 2025 Bihar Assembly election campaign. The Supreme Court cancelled his bail in October and directed him to surrender by December 1. The case is pending, and Singh has not been convicted.