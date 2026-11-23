Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon announced a state election committee to lead the party’s preparations for the 2027 Assembly polls.
The BJP has launched a statewide campaign inviting people to suggest priorities for its “people’s vision document”.
Suggestions can be submitted through dedicated phone and WhatsApp numbers, a QR code and party vans planned for towns and villages.
With the 2027 Punjab Assembly election approaching, the BJP has begun setting up its campaign machinery and seeking public input for its manifesto. The party has announced a state election committee and launched a statewide outreach drive to gather suggestions for what it calls a “people’s vision document”.
The moves put the party’s organisational preparations and campaign agenda on parallel tracks. The BJP said it will use public feedback to shape its proposals on development, drug abuse, gangsterism, corruption, debt and employment for young people.
BJP Sets Up State Election Committee
Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon announced the formation of the state election committee on Monday. The panel will oversee the party’s election strategy, preparations and organisational work, PTI reported.
The committee includes Dhillon, BJP national vice-president Manpreet Singh Badal, Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh and former state presidents Ashwani Sharma, Sunil Jakhar, Avinash Rai Khanna, Manoranjan Kalia, Shwait Malik and Vijay Sampla.
Former Union ministers Preneet Kaur and Ravneet Singh Bittu, state general secretary (organisation) Manthri Srinivasulu, state secretary Manjit Singh Manna, former minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan and former MLA Dinesh Babbu are also members.
Punjab BJP in-charge Satish Poonia and co-incharges Virendra Sachdeva and Alka Gurjar have been named special invitees.
Dhillon said the committee would help strengthen the party’s preparations and organisational activities. He said the BJP was committed to meeting people’s expectations and taking Punjab towards development, prosperity and stability.
Public Campaign To Shape Manifesto
A day before the committee announcement, the BJP launched a statewide campaign to collect suggestions for its election manifesto. Dhillon unveiled three dedicated phone numbers and a QR code at a press conference at the party’s state headquarters. BJP leaders, including Poonia and manifesto committee chairman Avinash Rai Khanna, attended the launch.
People can call 0797-194-3333 to submit suggestions, give a missed call to 991-300-2027 for a callback, or send their inputs on WhatsApp to 750-856-0065. They can also scan the QR code to submit suggestions online.
The party plans to send specially designed vans across Punjab, including to villages and cities, to gather feedback. The vans will carry information about the PM Narendra Modi government’s achievements and have suggestion boxes for people to submit their views.
A committee headed by Manpreet Singh Badal will review the suggestions and decide which should be included in the final document, Khanna said. The BJP aims to release the vision document next month.
BJP Identifies Its Campaign Issues
At the launch, Dhillon said Punjab faced challenges including drug abuse, gangsterism, corruption and mounting debt. He said the BJP would campaign on development, making the state drug-free, tackling gangsterism and securing the future of young people.
“Our sole agenda is the development of Punjab, freeing the state from drugs, securing the future of its youth and ensuring prosperity. We want every section of society to directly connect with the BJP and share its expectations so that their concerns find a place in our vision document,” Dhillon said.
He also argued that a BJP-led “double-engine” government could address the state’s problems.
Khanna said the document would combine policies of the Union government with a roadmap for Punjab. He said it should represent public aspirations and serve as a commitment beyond the election campaign.
“Our objective is to prepare a manifesto of the people, reflecting their aspirations, so that Punjab can once again become prosperous and regain its position as the number-one state,” Khanna said.
The outreach campaign and the new committee mark the BJP’s latest steps to organise for the Punjab polls, with the party seeking to shape its election agenda through public submissions while building its state-level campaign structure.